Business

Indian Stock Market Hits Record High as Nifty Index Reaches New Heights

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:35 am EST
Indian Stock Market Hits Record High as Nifty Index Reaches New Heights

India’s stock market saw a positive upswing on the monthly expiry day, with the Nifty index hitting a record high of roughly 21,800, and the Sensex also notching up gains. This marked the fifth straight session of growth for Indian equity indices, with most sectors posting gains except for Information Technology. The Energy, FMCG, and Pharma sectors led the surge. Both Midcap and Smallcap indices mirrored this upward trend, signalling a strong market optimism backed by favorable global cues, a drop in crude oil prices, and expectations of aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the upcoming year.

Benchmark Indices Touch New Heights

The Sensex ended the day at 72,410.38 points, an increase of 371.95 points or 0.52 percent, while the Nifty50 closed at 21,778.70 points, up by 123.95 points. This upward trajectory was triggered by factors such as the easing of tensions around the Red Sea issue, a reversal of Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) inflows, and rotational buying in heavyweight stocks across different sectors.

Supporting factors for the Market Surge

Market optimism was also bolstered by strong put writing at the 21700 strike level, indicating that the market expected the Nifty to stay above this level. Additionally, the Indian Rupee strengthened against the US Dollar, ending 18 paise higher at 83.17. This further fuelled the positive trajectory of the market.

Investment Opportunities in the Rise

Financial services and investment opportunities were underscored amidst this market surge. Market participants were encouraged to invest in bonds, trade like experts, and access curated market data and equity analysis. The positive market trend was indicative of the robust health of the Indian economy and the potential for future growth.

Business
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

