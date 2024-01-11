en English
Business

Indian Stock Market Faces Resistance: An In-depth Analysis of Trends and Projections

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
Indian Stock Market Faces Resistance: An In-depth Analysis of Trends and Projections

The Indian stock market on January 11, 2024, was characterized by a rangebound trend, with the Nifty 50 unable to overcome the resistance level at 21,725 points. This resulted in a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, reflecting the market’s struggle to achieve a breakthrough. Unless the Nifty manages to bypass the resistance levels of 21,725-21,750 points, the index is projected to remain in a state of flux.

Market Prospects and Analysis

Should the resistance be breached, the market could potentially attain a new record high of 21,834 points. The Nifty currently enjoys support at 21,500 points, providing a safety net against potential downturns. Market experts, including Nagaraj Shetti from HDFC Securities and Kunal Shah from LKP Securities, have suggested the possibility of the Nifty reaching greater heights in the near term if it manages to surmount these critical resistance levels.

India VIX Index, Pivot Point Calculations and Options Data

The India VIX index, colloquially known as the fear index, saw a decline, indicating an increased level of comfort for bulls in the market. Pivot point calculations, which provide crucial insights into the immediate resistance and support levels for the Nifty and Bank Nifty, reinforce this positive sentiment. The Bank Nifty, much like the Nifty 50, maintained higher high and higher low formations, signifying potential recovery in the short term. Options data reveals the maximum Call open interest at the 21,700 strike level, serving as a significant resistance point, while the maximum Put open interest resides at the 21,600 strike level, marking a key area of support.

Stocks of Interest

High delivery percentages were observed in stocks such as Max Financial Services, IndiaMART, Power Grid Corporation of India, Hindustan Unilever, and InterGlobe Aviation, suggesting strong investor interest. This, coupled with signs of a long buildup in certain stocks, points to an evolving dynamic in the Indian stock market that is worth keeping an eye on.

Business India Stock Markets
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

