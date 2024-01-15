Indian Stock Market Expected to Continue Bullish Trend on BFSI Q3 Earnings

The Indian stock market is expected to continue its bullish trend on Tuesday, with indicators such as the Sensex and Nifty likely to rise further. The anticipated growth is driven by the BFSI segment's Q3 earnings report. HDFC Bank's Q3FY24 results, set to be released later today, are predicted to significantly influence market sentiment. Experts forecast that the Nifty could reach between 22,150 and 22,300 before a potential consolidation phase begins, but the overall sentiment remains optimistic.

Record Highs for Sensex and Nifty

The previous trading session saw the Sensex and Nifty reach new lifetime highs, with Nifty crossing the 22,000 mark. Asian markets presented a mixed trend, with Japan's Nikkei 225 showing gains while Australian and Hong Kong shares declined. China's central bank maintained its medium-term policy rate, leading to a dip in investor enthusiasm as rate cut expectations were not met. European shares also saw a decline, and the US market was closed for Martin Luther King Day.

Global Market Focus

Global market focus this week will be on the Federal Reserve's official Christopher Waller's comments, China's Q4 economic growth, UK's inflation data, and US retail sales. The Indian Rupee continues to show strength, trading below 83.00, with foreign exchange reserves on the rise and positive growth prospects for 2024-25. However, the dollar index and rising crude oil prices are limiting the Rupee's gains.

Investors' Approach and Analysts' Recommendations

Investors are advised to adopt a 'buy on dips' approach with a focus on stock selection. Technical analysts have provided specific levels of support and resistance for the Nifty and Bank Nifty, as well as stock recommendations for the day. Notably, the market's upward trajectory is driven by robust earnings in the December quarter and the potential for interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Major players like HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and Infosys are contributing to the overall bullish performance.