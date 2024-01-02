en English
Business

Indian Stock Market Consolidation: Nifty Trading Range Analysis

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
Indian Stock Market Consolidation: Nifty Trading Range Analysis

The Indian stock market is currently in a phase of consolidation, with the Nifty trading within a range of 21,650 and 21,850. Market experts anticipate a potential upward trend towards 22,000, should the Nifty decisively surpass the 21,850 mark. On the flip side, a break below the 21,650 level may result in a pullback to the 21,500 mark.

(Read Also: Nifty50 and X Corp: A Tale of Downturn in Indian Stock Market)

Market Performance on January 1

On January 1, benchmark indices reached new highs but ended the session nearly flat following initial profit-taking. The BSE Sensex closed higher by 32 points at 72,272, while the Nifty 50 ended with a gain of 10.5 points at 21,742. Both indices exhibited candlestick patterns that suggest market indecision. Despite this, the technical analysis indicates a positive pattern of higher tops and bottoms on the daily chart, with no signs of a top reversal pattern. The immediate support for the Nifty is placed at 21,550.

Strength in Broader Markets

The broader markets, including the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices, showed strength, gaining 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively. Pivot point calculations suggest immediate resistance and support levels for the Nifty and Bank Nifty. Options data reveal significant Call writing at the 22,400 strike and substantial Put writing at the 21,700 strike, indicating key resistance and support areas for the Nifty.

(Read Also: India Sets Global Benchmark in Fastest 5G Roll Out)

Performance of Top Companies

The top performers in the Nifty market included Divis Labs, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddys, Coal India Ltd, and Cipla. Despite the overall bullish activity in December, Maruti Suzuki recorded a dip in PV sales. In contrast, the Indian government increased the windfall tax on crude oil while reducing taxes on diesel and aviation turbine fuel, leading to heightened volatility and a bullish momentum in the Nifty market.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

