Indian Stock Market Consolidates; Nifty 50 Aims for 22,000 Mark

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:40 am EST
Indian Stock Market Consolidates; Nifty 50 Aims for 22,000 Mark

The Indian stock market charted a course of consolidation for the second consecutive day on January 1. Market watchers anticipate this trend to persist for a few more days before the Nifty 50 index advances towards the 22,000 mark. The index found support at the 21,700-21,500 levels. Despite the ongoing consolidation, the Nifty 50 managed to close a notch higher at 21,742, while the BSE Sensex ended at 72,272. In an interesting turn of events, the midcap and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks, posting gains of 0.6% and 0.5% respectively.

(Read Also: The Power Surge of 2023: A Stern Reality Check for Renewable Energy in India)

Stocks on the Rise

Noteworthy stocks like Ashok Leyland, GSFC, and JBM Auto registered significant gains during the session. Ashok Leyland saw a 2.4% gain, trading above key moving averages. This reflected a bullish sentiment with a breakout from a double bottom pattern. GSFC soared by 13.4%, closing at an all-time high. It showcased a bullish candlestick pattern supported by high volumes. JBM Auto experienced a 10.6% jump, closing at a record high with a bullish candlestick pattern and robust volumes.

Expert Opinions

Investment expert Ashish Kyal posits that the positive trend for these stocks is likely to continue. He recommends a buy on dips strategy for GSFC and has identified key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland and JBM Auto. Analysts from HDFC Securities, LKP Securities, and Bonanza Portfolio have provided target prices and stop loss levels for various stocks, signaling bullish trends and potential consolidation breakouts.

(Read Also: The Power Surge of 2023: A Stern Reality Check for Renewable Energy in India)

Looking Ahead

As the Indian stock market steps into 2024, it started on a subdued note. However, the market exhibited strength led by optimism on rate cuts, easing global inflation, and softer bond yields. The Sensex and Nifty indices are projected to open marginally higher on January 2, as the GIFT Nifty trends suggest a positive start for the broader index with a gain of 20 points. Investors and analysts are keeping a close watch on further gains for the Indian stock markets during 2024, after stellar returns in 2023.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

