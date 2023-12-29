en English
India

Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a Bullish Note Amid Mixed Prospects

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:13 pm EST
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a Bullish Note Amid Mixed Prospects

As we bid goodbye to 2023, the Indian stock market is punctuating the year with a bullish trend. The Nifty index is up by an impressive 19 percent, propelled by various factors such as India’s inclusion in the JPMorgan bond index, its leadership role in the G20 Summit, a resurgence in the capital expenditure (capex) cycle, and a semblance of political stability. However, despite these glowing positives, analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities caution investors to approach 2024 with moderate expectations for market returns due to diminishing values across the capitalization spectrum following the recent mega-cap stock surge.

Pharma Giant Lupin’s Stock on the Rise

In company-specific news, pharmaceutical behemoth Lupin saw a 4% increase in shares after receiving FDA approval for its eye medication, adding to its growing list of approvals for gout and diabetes drugs. This indicates a promising outlook for their respiratory portfolio in the U.S. market. Nevertheless, frequent USFDA inspections and lower margins compared to competitors could pose challenges.

Hindustan Copper Benefits from Removal from the F&O Ban List

Meanwhile, Hindustan Copper’s stock soared by nearly 15% after being taken off the F&O ban list, getting a boost from near four-month peak copper prices and a healthy dividend payout. However, the stock’s high earnings multiple and significant appreciation this year might be a harbinger of a government offer for sale (OFS).

Greenpanel Industries Experiences a Surge in Trading Volumes

Greenpanel Industries’ shares rose by 6.63%, with trading volumes spiking due to activity from a high-frequency trading (HFT) firm. The company, poised to benefit from the booming real estate sector, could potentially capture market share from the low-end plywood segment. However, high timber prices have impacted margins and there are looming challenges from MDF imports.

Zomato’s Financials Could Be Impacted by Unpaid GST Dues

On the other hand, Zomato’s stock slid by 3% following a Rs 402-crore show-cause notice from GST authorities concerning unpaid dues. Although the company is on the brink of achieving net profits and boasts a commanding market presence, this tax issue could dent its financials. The impending Swiggy IPO may also pose a threat to its market position.

In summation, the Indian stock market has ended the year on a high note, but the trajectory for individual stocks paints a mixed picture, signaling both potential for growth and impending challenges.

India Stock Markets
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

