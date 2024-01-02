Indian Stock Market Begins Trading Session with Minimal Changes

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market began its trading session with minimal changes, reflecting a cautious start to the day. The Sensex, one of India’s key benchmark indices, managed to stay above the 72,300 mark, while the Nifty, another significant index, was trading around the level of 21,750. Despite a lack of dramatic movements, these figures suggest investors possibly await further cues, reacting to recent economic data, corporate announcements, or global market trends.

Market Highlights

Among the highlights of the trading session, Coal India shares rose over 2%, while Lemon Tree Hotels and Dhanlaxmi Bank saw gains of over 4%. Godrej Properties acquired a 4-acre land parcel in Bengaluru with a revenue potential of 1,000 crore. In the meantime, public sector undertaking SJVN announced plans to form four joint venture companies in India and Nepal.

Motilal Oswal’s 2024 picks included Lemon Tree Hotels as a potential emerging larger and stronger player. The Indian government also increased the windfall profit tax on crude oil, diesel, and ATF tax cut to NI.

Performance of 2024 X Corp

The performance of 2024 X Corp was also highlighted, but without additional context, it’s unclear how the company specifically is performing or influencing the market. However, the overall trend remains intact to positive, and the recent breakout of the consolidation could start a fresh leg of rally.

Global Market Trends

Asian shares started the first trading day of the New Year on a steady footing on Tuesday. Investors returning after a holiday lull looked ahead to fresh trading catalysts from key economic releases later in the week. The Indian benchmark indices ended slightly higher in the highly volatile session on January 1, with Nifty around 21,750.

At close, the Sensex was up 31.68 points or 0.04 percent at 72,271.94 and the Nifty was up 10.50 points or 0.05 percent at 21,741.90. Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Media, and Nifty IT ended in green while Nifty Auto, Nifty Consumption, and Nifty Fin Services ended on the lower side.