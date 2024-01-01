Indian Stock Market Begins 2024 with Signs of Consolidation

The Indian stock market began the year on a note of consolidation, with the Nifty 50 index displaying fluctuations within the 21,650 to 21,850 range. According to market analysts, a decisive surpassing of the 21,850 level could potentially propel the index towards the 22,000 mark. Conversely, a break below 21,650 could send the Nifty spiralling down to the 21,500 level.

Nifty and Sensex Witness Highs and Lows

On the first day of the year, both benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, scaled new heights, but concluded the session relatively unaltered due to profit-taking. The Sensex closed up by 32 points at 72,272, while the Nifty gained 10.5 points to close at 21,742. The market experienced high volatility, forming a Spinning Top or High Wave candlestick pattern, indicating indecision among traders. However, the overall chart pattern persists in its positivity with higher tops and bottoms. No confirmation of a top reversal pattern has been observed as yet.

Midcap and Smallcap Indices Display Strength

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices also demonstrated strength, both increasing by 0.6% and 0.5% respectively. Key support levels for the Nifty are identified at 21,694, 21,657, and 21,599, with resistance expected at 21,811, 21,847, and 21,906. The Bank Nifty managed to maintain the 48,000 mark but exhibited a lack of momentum, indicating potential resistance at 48,398, 48,494, and 48,649 levels, and support at 48,088, 47,992, and 47,837.

Options Data Reflects Market Trends

Options data reflected significant Call writing at the 22,400 strike and Put writing at the 21,700 strike, indicating key support and resistance levels for market participants. These trends are perceived as pivotal indicators of the future trajectory of the Indian stock market, as it continues to display signs of consolidation amidst high volatility.