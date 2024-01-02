en English
Business

Indian Stock Market: A Tale of Divergent Trends Between FIIs and DIIs

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:25 pm EST
Indian Stock Market: A Tale of Divergent Trends Between FIIs and DIIs

On a recent trading day, the Indian stock market presented a study in contrast, as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) took divergent paths. The FIIs, pulling back their stakes, engaged in a net selling of equities amounting to Rs 855.80 crore. In stark contrast, DIIs, with their heightened confidence in the market, made a net purchase of equities worth Rs 410.46 crore.

Provisional Data Reflects Investor Dynamics

The provisional data, offered by the stock exchanges, paints a picture of the ongoing dynamics and sentiments in the Indian stock market. It’s a battlefield where global and local investors often take opposing stances, their investment strategies and outlook guiding their moves. Of special interest are the actions of FIIs and DIIs, their steps closely monitored as they can significantly influence market trends and investor confidence.

The Method Behind the Numbers

The provisional data comes from the stock exchanges, compiled based on information provided by trading members during the trading day. The confirmed FII/FPI trades, however, are compiled based on reports submitted to depositories by Custodians. These reports represent trades conducted by FIIs/FPIs up to the previous trading day(s).

The Investment Patterns

As per Monday’s data, FIIs stood as net buyers in equities with gross buying of Rs 10642.64 crore against gross selling of Rs 8535.00 crore. This made them net buyers of Rs 2107.64 crore in equities. In the debt segment, FIIs were net buyers of Rs 1365.84 crore, and in the hybrid segment, they were net sellers of Rs 94.34 crore.

The Indian stock market is expected to face challenges as the new year unfolds, with investors worldwide keeping a close eye on a series of economic data globally in the coming week.

The figures mentioned here are provisional and subject to final verification. This will provide a clearer picture of the investment patterns for the day, offering deeper insights into the workings of the Indian stock market.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

