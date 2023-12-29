en English
Business

Indian Stock Market: A Modest Year-End, 'Onlynickey Live at OpeningBell' in Focus

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:12 pm EST
Indian Stock Market: A Modest Year-End, ‘Onlynickey Live at OpeningBell’ in Focus

As the calendar year draws to a close, the Indian stock market braces for a modest finale, a stark contrast to its prior strong performances. This reflects an air of caution permeating the investor community, who are likely factoring in a myriad of economic elements and market dynamics. Notably, the spotlight falls on ‘onlynickey live at OpeningBell’, potentially an expert financial commentator or market analyst offering live insights, possibly on a stock market analysis platform or financial news show named OpeningBell.

Market Performance: A Recap of 2023

Indian stock benchmarks, Nifty 50 and Sensex, opened lower in the last session of 2023, driven by a pullback in high weightage financials and IT shares. Despite this, both indexes have clocked about a 20% rise each this year, setting themselves for the best month of 2023 with 8% gains so far. The outperformers of the year were small-caps and mid-caps, gaining more than double of what Nifty and Sensex managed, despite valuation concerns.

Indian equities are poised to wrap up the year on a high note, propelled by robust economic growth, an infrastructure push, and a pause in interest-rate increases. Real estate stocks surged to their highest level since 2008, while engineering firms like Larsen & Toubro Ltd and UltraTech Cement Ltd emerged as top performers. State-owned firms also celebrated their best year since 2009 but companies from the Adani Group and Vedanta Ltd found themselves among the worst performers. New-age technology companies, such as Zomato Ltd, also saw significant growth.

Key Market Drivers in 2023

India’s Nifty 50 set to open at a record high on the last session of 2023, bolstered by robust macroeconomic data, foreign and domestic inflows, and prospective cuts to global interest rates. All major sectors witnessed an uptick in 2023, with real estate, auto, pharma, and state-owned banks leading the charge with between 33% and 81% advances.

The market appeared stretched on valuations, but positive developments such as strong inflows from foreign and domestic investors, solid macroeconomic data, and a controlled inflation-targeting regime held Indian markets in good stead. Foreign portfolio investors bought Indian shares worth 1.65 trillion rupees in 2023, a record since 2020, while contributions into systematic investment plans hit fresh record highs in eight months till November.

A Look Ahead

The Indian stock market closed the year with a 10% increase in the benchmark index, driven by strong performance in the technology and banking sectors. This year-end performance mirrors a positive investor sentiment and economic growth in India. As the market gears up for another year, investors and spectators alike will be watching the next moves closely, ready to navigate the ever-evolving financial landscape.

Business India Stock Markets
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

