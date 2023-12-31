Indian Stock Market: A Consolidation Phase Precedes Bullish Expectations

After five consecutive sessions of gains, the Indian stock market took a slight downturn on December 29, the initial day of the January series and the concluding trading day of 2023. Yet, market analysts point towards an unbroken bullish sentiment. The National Stock Exchange’s flagship index, the Nifty 50, is expected to consolidate before potentially ascending higher, with a short-term target of 22,000 points and support levels at 21,700 and 21,500.

Technical Analysis: A Story of Indecision and Momentum

The daily scale of the Nifty formed a Doji candlestick pattern, a technical chart pattern that signals indecision among traders about the forthcoming market trend. In contrast, the weekly chart displayed a positive sign with a long bull candle surpassing the high wave type candle pattern of the previous week. This juxtaposition of daily indecision and weekly bullishness suggests that the Nifty’s upward march remains unaltered, hinting at a possibility of range-bound movement or consolidation before resuming its northward journey.

Support and Resistance Levels: A Trader’s Compass

The pivot point calculator, a tool used by traders to identify potential points of price resistance or support, projects immediate resistance for the Nifty at 21,762, followed by 21,784 and 21,820 levels. Conversely, the lower side may find support at 21,691, followed by 21,668 and 21,633 levels. The Bank Nifty, another key index, almost erased all its previous day’s gains and dropped 216 points to 48,292.

Additionally, the options market data reveals that the 22,000 strike possesses the maximum Call open interest with 66.26 lakh contracts. This could act as a pivotal resistance level for the Nifty in the short term.

Broader Markets: Outperforming the Benchmarks

Despite the slight decline in benchmark indices, the broader markets outperformed them. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent respectively. Traders are advised to utilise any consolidation phase to add quality stocks on dips, with the potential for the Nifty to gradually reach the 22,150 zone.

As we bid adieu to 2023, worldwide equities have had a remarkable year, with many major share indices recording double-digit gains. From the US to Europe to Asia Pacific, stock indices reached new heights, driven by factors such as falling inflation and surging tech stocks. Britain’s FTSE 100, however, lagged behind its competitors, gaining only about 4%. Despite the fears of a banking crisis and high inflation, certain FTSE 100 stocks, such as Rolls Royce and Marks & Spencer, turned in impressive performances.

