Indian Public Sector Undertakings Witness a Significant Stock Market Rally

The stock market in India is currently witnessing a significant rally led by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). This unexpected surge is seen across various sectors, with many of these companies experiencing substantial increases in their stock prices over the past six months. Interestingly, the rally includes companies that have been underperforming or in poor financial health.

Unprecedented Surge in PSU Stocks

ITI Ltd leads the rally, yielding a whopping 225% return. Following closely behind is Scooters India with a 172.6% return, HMT Ltd with 92.6%, Andrew Yule & Co. with 88.9%, and Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) with 69.7%. These figures are indicative of the bullish trend currently dominating the Indian stock market for PSUs.

Significant Investments by SUUTI

The Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) has made notable investments in these PSUs, including an 8.56% holding in FACT and a 7.61% holding in ITI Ltd. This significant stake by a reputable institution further reinforces the positive sentiments towards PSU stocks.

Railway and Bank Stocks on the Rise

The rally is not just limited to these companies. Railway PSUs have seen remarkable gains, some boasting returns exceeding 55%. Companies such as Rail Vikas Nigam, Indian Railway Infrastructure Corporation, Ircon International, RailTel Corporation of India, and IRCTC have all experienced significant hikes in their stock prices and market capitalization. Similarly, the Nifty PSU Bank advanced 2.02%, with public sector banks like Union Bank of India, Punjab Sind Bank, and Central Bank of India showing significant gains. Even private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a remarkable increase in net profit and total income.

Experts attribute this rally to various factors such as imminent policy changes, divestment news, sector-specific developments, and anticipation of strong Q3 results and fresh investment announcements by the Government of India. As the bullish trend continues, investors are keeping a keen eye on these stocks, hoping for more profitable days ahead.