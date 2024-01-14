Indian Penny Stocks Outperform Amidst Moderate Market Surge

The Indian stock market, in the week ending January 12, observed a moderate surge, recording an uptick of 0.75%. Despite this overall upward trend, a certain category of stocks outshone the rest – penny stocks. A series of these lesser-known, low-priced stocks demonstrated a tremendous rise in their value, significantly outpacing the general market movement.

Penny Stocks Outperform

Within the realm of these penny stocks, ETMarkets identified six that witnessed an impressive ascent in their value, with increments ranging from 30% to a staggering 45%. These stocks were not arbitrarily chosen. They each bore a market capitalization of less than Rs 1000 crore and a share price below Rs 20. Their last traded volume exceeded 10 lakh shares, indicating a high trading volume. The data for this comprehensive analysis was extracted from ACE Equity.

Understanding Penny Stocks

Penny stocks in India are those that trade at less than Rs 100 per share and possess a market capitalization of less than Rs 10 billion. These stocks are notorious for their poor liquidity and extreme volatility, presenting a potential for high returns but simultaneously, a high risk of value depreciation. Equitymaster offers a guideline for distinguishing the right penny stocks – those possessing robust balance sheets and high promoter holding. However, they also caution that penny stocks may not be an ideal investment for those averse to high risk, recommending an investment of not more than 5% of one’s stock portfolio in penny stocks.

Outlook on the Indian Stock Market

The Indian equity market is currently traversing a bullish long-term supercycle, with the Nifty50 and Sensex nearing their long-term targets. This ongoing rally may carry the benchmarks higher, but a long-term corrective phase is also imminent. The medium-term outlook for the Nifty50 and Sensex remains positive, with targets for the third leg of the move under discussion. However, investors are urged to tread with caution as the market may soon enter a long-term correction phase.