Business

Indian Oil Marketing Companies’ Shares Soar to Record Highs Amid Declining Crude Prices

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:32 am EST
Indian Oil Marketing Companies’ Shares Soar to Record Highs Amid Declining Crude Prices

Indian oil marketing companies’ (OMCs) shares are soaring high, achieving record levels on December 28, owing to the declining international crude oil prices and market expectations of minimal effects from the supply cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+).

Peak Performance of OMCs

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) witnessed a remarkable rise of over 5% in its shares to reach a new 52-week pinnacle of 133.95 INR on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) followed suit with its shares striking the 10% upper circuit and a 52-week zenith of 425.45 INR on the BSE. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), too, enjoyed a worthwhile rise of 3.26%, achieving an intraday high of 470.85 INR on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), thereby making it one of the Nifty 50’s top performers of the day.

Enhanced Margins

A report by JM Financials illuminated that OMCs’ gross auto-fuel marketing margin has surged to 7.9 per litre from the historical average of 3.5 per litre. Concurrently, the gross auto-fuel integrated margin now stands tall at 16.8 per litre, a significant leap from the historical 11.3 per litre. The Indian government’s decision to slash windfall tax on crude oil and Indian refiners exporting fuels to high-return markets has significantly bolstered these figures.

Economic Impacts

India’s expenditure on importing 232.7 million tonnes of crude oil in FY23 was a whopping $157.5 billion. Elevated crude prices directly influence India’s foreign exchange outgo, fiscal deficit, and inflation. Indian refiners will have to shell out more to procure the costly crude, and maintaining the gross refining margin (GRM) will be a substantial challenge. Swelling fuel prices will equally affect consumer spending and the government’s income from excise duty. The weakening rupee against the dollar coupled with high fuel prices pose significant concerns for the Indian economy. These high crude prices also cast a shadow on industries like cement and automobile, impacting inflation and fiscal deficit projections.

Despite these hurdles, benchmark stock market indices concluded Thursday’s trading session at record closing peaks for the second consecutive day. The S&P BSE Sensex rose by 371.95 points to 72,401.38 at the closing bell, while the NSE Nifty50 escalated by 123.95 points to settle at 21,778.70. By all indications, domestic markets are poised to conclude the final week of 2023 on a robust note, much like the stellar run witnessed throughout most of the year.

Business India Stock Markets
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

