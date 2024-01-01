en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indian Equity Markets Step into 2024 with Mild Downturn: Analysts Predict Potential Rally

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
Indian Equity Markets Step into 2024 with Mild Downturn: Analysts Predict Potential Rally

The Indian equity markets treaded lightly into the new year, with the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recording slight drops. The Sensex plunged by 104.56 points to rest at 72,136, while the Nifty slipped 20.70 points to settle at 21,711. On the brighter side, the BSE Smallcap and BSE Midcap indices held their ground, trading 0.46 percent and 0.30 percent higher, respectively.

Indices Performance and Market Predictions

With the looming anticipation of the monthly auto sales data, Nifty Auto faced a downturn. Similar southward trends were noticed in Nifty Bank, Nifty Metal, and Nifty IT indices. However, the Nifty Energy, Nifty FMCG, Nifta Infra, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty PSU Bank indices countered the trend with marginal gains.

Analysts are predicting a short phase of market consolidation, paving the way for a potential rally. This potential surge is expected to be supported by robust macroeconomic fundamentals, foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, and positive international cues. Global economic data set to be released this week are likely to sway market movements, with the auto sector being the epicenter due to imminent sales announcements for December.

A Goldilocks Scenario for Indian Economy

A Goldilocks situation is envisaged for the Indian economy and market, characterized by robust growth momentum, a healthy banking system, and stable macroeconomic indicators. A political stability post-general elections is also projected. On the global front, the US economy is expected to have a soft landing, with the US 10-year bond yield and the dollar index emerging as favorable factors. Despite these positive indicators, concerns about an overvalued market persist, particularly with overstretched valuations and a rally in micro-cap stocks and the SME segment. Analysts warn that the market is susceptible to corrections due to unexpected risks, and therefore, advocate for safety in large-cap stocks.

Outlook for 2024: Optimistic but Cautious

The forecast for 2024 remains hopeful, with market highs and solid economic growth predicted, even in the midst of a global slowdown. The Nifty’s price-earning ratio, although not labeled as inexpensive, is not viewed as overly expensive in light of the anticipated earnings growth. However, investment gurus advise consulting with certified professionals before making any investment decisions, highlighting the importance of informed financial decision-making.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gujarat Gas Braces for Propane Price Hike: Impact and Implications

By Rafia Tasleem

American Retirement Readiness: A Concerning Reality

By Rizwan Shah

London Calls for Lighter Regulation to Boost 'Captive' Insurance Market

By Bijay Laxmi

Nifty50 and X Corp: A Tale of Downturn in Indian Stock Market

By Rafia Tasleem

Electric Vehicle Sales Hit a Speed Bump: A Closer Look at the Market S ...
@Automotive · 2 mins
Electric Vehicle Sales Hit a Speed Bump: A Closer Look at the Market S ...
heart comment 0
Nifty Futures Index Reaches Historic 22,000 Mark Amidst Bullish Market Sentiment

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nifty Futures Index Reaches Historic 22,000 Mark Amidst Bullish Market Sentiment
Mahindra and Mahindra Shares Dip Despite Strong Sales, Amidst Political Unrest in Nigeria

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mahindra and Mahindra Shares Dip Despite Strong Sales, Amidst Political Unrest in Nigeria
Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Faces Legal Challenges Amid Global Impact of Microfinance

By Muhammad Jawad

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Faces Legal Challenges Amid Global Impact of Microfinance
Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Convicted for Labor Law Violations

By Muhammad Jawad

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Convicted for Labor Law Violations
Latest Headlines
World News
North Central Governors Pledge Intervention in Plateau State Crisis
54 seconds
North Central Governors Pledge Intervention in Plateau State Crisis
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
4 mins
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
9 mins
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
11 mins
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
11 mins
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
12 mins
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
13 mins
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
15 mins
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
15 mins
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
36 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
40 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
58 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 hour
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app