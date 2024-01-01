en English
Business

Indian Equity Markets Kick-off 2024 with Cautious Optimism Amidst Volatility

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:29 am EST
Indian Equity Markets Kick-off 2024 with Cautious Optimism Amidst Volatility

Indian equity markets welcomed 2024 with a cautiously optimistic performance, navigating through a volatile trading landscape. The Sensex, on the first trading day of the year, January 1, registered a modest rise of 31.68 points, or 0.04%, to close at 72,271.94. The Nifty concluded the session with an uptick of 10.50 points, or 0.05%, at 21,741.90. Despite hitting a new record high of 21,834.35, the Nifty saw intraday swings and managed to hold steady just above the 21,700 support level.

Market Performance Highlights

The Bank Nifty, after a brief downturn, found support near the 48,000 mark and finished above it. In terms of sectors, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Media, and Nifty IT ended in positive territory, while Nifty Auto, Nifty Consumption, and Nifty Financial Services wrapped up on a lower note. The top gainers in the Nifty were Nestle India, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Ports, while Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, and M&M led the losses. The volatility index, INDIA VIX, climbed up by 1.24% and settled at 14.68.

Positive Factors and Risks

The market demonstrated resilience, backed by encouraging factors such as the US 10-year bond yield at 3.87 and a dollar index at 100.6. An upbeat sentiment on interest rate cuts and easing global inflation buttressed the market strength. However, profit booking at higher levels and worries over disruptions in the Red Sea posed short-term risk factors. The forthcoming FOMC minutes are expected to shed more light on potential rate reductions for 2024.

Performance of Mid and Small-Cap Stocks

In a show of strength, mid and small-cap stocks outpaced the larger indices, pointing to a positive macroeconomic outlook. Private banks, on the other hand, saw a trend reversal. The technical chart signaled a Gravestone DOJI candlestick pattern for the Index, indicating a possible correction if the bearish divergence is substantiated.

Business India Stock Markets
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

