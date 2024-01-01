Indian Equity Markets Kick-off 2024 on a Volatile Note: Key Indices Close Slightly Higher

A tumultuous trading session marked the onset of 2024 for Indian equity markets, with key indices managing to close in the green despite the fluctuations. The Sensex ended the day on a slight rise of 31.68 points (0.04%) at 72,271.94, while the Nifty concluded at 21,741.90, gaining a marginal 10.50 points (0.05%).

Market Performance

The Nifty witnessed a roller-coaster ride throughout the session, briefly breaching the 20 EMA intraday, but eventually closing on a positive note. The trading day saw the Nifty touching a new all-time high of 21,834.35 before retracting and closing just above the crucial 21,700 support level. The Bank Nifty found a solid footing near the 48,000 mark, wrapping up slightly above this level.

Outperforming the broader market, the mid and small-cap segments shone. Sectoral performance painted a diverse picture with Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Media, and Nifty IT finishing in the green, while Nifty Auto, Nifty Consumption, and Nifty Fin Services concluded on a sour note.

Top Performers and Laggards

Nestle India, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Ports emerged as the top gainers in the Nifty. On the other hand, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, and M&M found themselves amongst the notable losers. The India VIX, an indicator of market volatility, saw an uptick of 1.24% for the day, settling at 14.68.

Global Factors and Market Sentiment

Market sentiment was swayed by global elements such as the US 10-year bond yield pegged at 3.87 and the dollar index positioned at 100.6. The much-anticipated FOMC minutes, expected to shed light on potential rate cuts in 2024, are the focus for the upcoming week. The modest start to the new year for the markets was bolstered by optimism surrounding rate cuts, easing global inflation, and softer bond yields. However, apprehensions over possible disruptions in the Red Sea, posing short-term risks to global supply chains and freight costs, cast a shadow.

The technical pattern on the daily chart indicated a potential bearish divergence, with a correction to the 21,500 level in sight if confirmed. The year 2024 has begun on a volatile note for the Indian equity markets, but the outlook remains cautiously optimistic, braced for the impact of global factors and domestic triggers.