en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indian Equity Market Embraces 2024: A Mix of Anticipation and Strategy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:40 am EST
Indian Equity Market Embraces 2024: A Mix of Anticipation and Strategy

The Indian equity market commences the new year with an anticipated positive thrust this Tuesday. Market experts forecast a potential rise in the Nifty 50 to the 24,000 mark, backed by positive global cues, increased foreign institutional investment, and anticipated election outcomes. The spotlight is on metal and auto sectors, despite mixed signals from global markets. The benchmark indices made a promising start by reaching new highs on January 1, but profit-taking activities hindered the sustainability of these higher levels.

(Read Also: Congress Shows Willingness for Seat Sharing in 2024 Elections)

A Mixed Start to 2024

The Sensex and Nifty presented a mixed performance after a volatile trading session. The Sensex saw a slight drop, while the Nifty held its ground around the 21,750 mark. Market strength was led by optimism about rate cuts, easing global inflation, and softer bond yields. Despite a reversal trend in private banks, mid and small caps displayed strong momentum, buoyed by a positive macro outlook.

Market Players and Strategies

Chinese smartphone producer, Xiaomi, unveiled its first electric vehicle on December 28, signalling a strategic entry into the electric vehicle market. Home First continues to see loan book growth, driven by high demands in tier 2 and 3 cities, and bolstered by robust policy support. With some Asian markets closed, the start of 2024 appears subdued for the Indian equity market, projecting light trading volume. Despite this, there is optimism that the market rally will extend into the new year.

(Read Also: Foreign and Domestic Institutional Investors Display Contrasting Behaviors in Indian Equity Market)

Insights and Forecasts

A discussion with Narinder Wadhwa, Chairman of CPAI, provided insights into the commodity market. The ‘ATM Bull Put Spread’ strategy is highlighted as a valuable approach in market corrections. Investment principles of Benjamin Graham are revisited, recommending staggered investments during uncertain times over lump-sum investments. The article includes investment advice, market analysis, and financial planning strategies. In addition, options open interest data is presented as a crucial resource for enhancing trading decisions.

Read More

 

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South African Rand Begins 2024 Weaker Against U.S. Dollar Amid Global Economic Shifts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

GST Tornado Sweeps Indian Corporations: Eicher Motors in the Eye of the Storm

By Rafia Tasleem

Australian Sharemarket Kicks Off 2024 with Resilience

By Geeta Pillai

Xi Jinping Acknowledges China's Economic Challenges: A Commitment to Recovery amid Adversity

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BYD Surpasses Tesla in EV Production as Chinese Market Heats Up ...
@Automotive · 12 mins
BYD Surpasses Tesla in EV Production as Chinese Market Heats Up ...
heart comment 0
New Battery Sourcing Rules Impact Federal Tax Credit Eligibility for EVs

By Shivani Chauhan

New Battery Sourcing Rules Impact Federal Tax Credit Eligibility for EVs
Tech Giant Announces Strategic Pivot from Hardware to Software Services

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Tech Giant Announces Strategic Pivot from Hardware to Software Services
Putin Announces Robust 3.5% GDP Growth for Russia Amid Western Sanctions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Putin Announces Robust 3.5% GDP Growth for Russia Amid Western Sanctions
Port of Shanghai Stands Tall: World’s Busiest Container Port for 14th Year

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Port of Shanghai Stands Tall: World's Busiest Container Port for 14th Year
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
34 seconds
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
9 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
12 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
14 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
14 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
14 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
14 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
16 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
16 mins
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
33 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app