Indian Equity Market Closes Higher, Nifty Crosses 21,800 Mark

On December 28, 2023, riding on the wave of a bullish trend, the Indian equity markets closed higher for the fifth consecutive session. The Nifty ended around 21,800, crossing this milestone on the Futures & Options (F&O) expiry day, while the Sensex concluded up by 371.95 points. The market saw a surge in sectors such as FMCG, realty, oil & gas, power, and metals, registering gains of 1-2 percent. Interestingly, all sectoral indices ended in the green, barring Information Technology.

Resilience Amid Global Challenges

The resilience of the Indian equity market stood out, given the myriad of challenges faced throughout 2023. Rising interest rates, bank collapses in the US, geopolitical tensions, high crude oil prices, and China’s economic slowdown could not deter the Indian market’s bullish run. This resilience was further supported by hopes of strong local economic play in the upcoming year and the possibility of an early interest rate cut in the US, which could sustain India’s growth momentum.

Navigating the Dynamic Economic Landscape

Despite overbought technical conditions suggesting potential near-term consolidation, the medium-term outlook remains favorable for bulls, particularly on corrective declines. The Nifty found immediate support at 21,700 and 21,600, with the highest Open Interest (OI) at the 22,000 call level and the highest OI at the 21,500 put level. This indicates a cautiously optimistic sentiment among traders, treading the volatile economic waters with strategic support levels.

Market Highlights and Future Outlook

Notable market highlights included Azad Engineering’s shares trading at a premium of 28.65% on the BSE, Canara Bank’s 1.60% rise amid plans to list its mutual fund subsidiary, and Sula Vineyards rallying 4.36% with record-breaking wine tourism over the Christmas weekend. These positive gains, along with the bullish trend and strategic support levels, offer a positive outlook for the Indian equity market. However, vigilance is advised due to the dynamic global economic landscape, with factors such as the evolving US interest rate scenario and China’s economic slowdown poised to influence market trends.