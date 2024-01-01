Indian Benchmark Indices Kick-off 2024 with Marginal Gains Amidst Volatility

In the first trading session of 2024, Indian benchmark indices marked a tepid start, closing with marginal gains amidst a highly volatile session. The BSE Sensex ascended by 31.68 points, or 0.04%, to end the day at 72,271.94, while the NSE Nifty rose by 10.50 points, or 0.05%, to conclude at 21,741.90.

Market Performance and Key Drivers

Despite achieving a new record high earlier in the day, both indices experienced notable fluctuations. The Nifty fell below the 20 EMA on an intraday basis, before bouncing back to conclude on a positive note. Market analysts suggest that a decisive dip beneath the 21,650 mark could prompt additional declines, whereas a close above 21,750 might hint at a potential upward trend. The broader markets exhibited resilience, with midcap and small-cap stocks outperforming their headline peers.

Sectoral Analysis and Top Performers

Among the sectors, PSU Bank, Media, and IT ended the trading day in the green, while Auto, Consumption, and Financial Services sectors closed on a lower note. The session’s top gainers included Nestle India, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Ports, while Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, and M&M were among the significant losers. The OI data revealed the highest call side OI at the 22,000 strike price and the highest put side OI at the 21,700 strike price. Furthermore, the Bank Nifty found support around the 48,000 level and faced resistance at the 48,450 and 48,600 levels.

Technical Indicators and Market Outlook

The session closed with the formation of a Gravestone DOJI candlestick pattern on the daily chart, which suggests resistance at higher levels and the possibility of a bearish divergence. This technical indicator could signal potential market corrections down to the 21,500 level. Despite the volatility, the market’s resilience hints at a likely recovery in both international and domestic markets, along with potential upticks in U.S. discretionary spending.