In-depth Analysis of Maruti Suzuki India’s Stock Performance

In a recent update on the stock performance of Maruti Suzuki India, a leading automobile manufacturer, the stock’s last traded price was reported at 10,200.0 as of January 3, 2024, at 09:12 IST. The company’s market capitalization stood at a whopping 320,619.88, demonstrating its significant stature and influence in the market. The trading volume was recorded at 2098, representing the number of shares traded during this given period.

The P/E Ratio and EPS

The stock’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, a critical measure of stock valuation, was marked at 28.24. This ratio indicates the amount investors are willing to shell out for each rupee of earnings, which, in this instance, is 28.24 times the earnings. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at 361.06, reflecting the company’s profitability per share. This is derived by dividing the company’s profit by the outstanding shares of its common stock.

Insights into Maruti Suzuki India’s Stock

The Maruti Suzuki India Stock Liveblog provides valuable insights into the fundamental and technical indicators of the company’s stock. It also offers expert opinions and recommendations, guiding investors in making informed decisions. Further, it covers breaking news and events that could significantly influence the stock’s performance, ensuring that investors stay abreast of the latest information in the dynamic market environment.

Recent Performance

Maruti Suzuki India’s stock closed at 10,182.95 on January 25, 2024, marking a decrease of 83.10 points or 0.81%. The stock inched down 0.83% to 10,196.70 Indian rupees on Tuesday, falling 0.53% to 71,892.48 for the S&P BSE Sensex Index, closing 733.30 rupees short of its 52-week high and outperforming some of its competitors. Over the last 30 days, the Maruti Suzuki share price is down 4.1%, and over the last one year, it is up 20.8%.