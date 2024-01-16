ImmunityBio Inc Witnesses Surge in Trading Volume Amid Market Fluctuations

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has seen a significant surge in its trading volume recently. In a session where 3.8 million shares changed hands, the stock closed at $3.85 per share, marking a 3.02% decline for the day. The company's market capitalization currently stands at a substantial $2.57 billion.

Stock Performance and Analyst Ratings

The stock price for ImmunityBio has seen a notable fluctuation over the past 52 weeks, ranging from a high of $6.93 to a low of $1.21. Despite a year-to-date decline of -23.31% and a 5-day decrease of -12.70%, the stock has managed to gain 38.49% over the past six months. The company's beta value of 1.05 indicates a moderate level of volatility in comparison to the broader market. Analysts are currently maintaining a consensus 'Hold' rating on the stock, with a recommendation rating of 3.00.

Trading Volume and Earnings

The company has seen an average daily trading volume of 3.29 million shares over the past 10 days, while the 3-month average stands at 6.10 million shares. ImmunityBio's earnings per share (EPS) is projected to be -$0.18. Despite a decrease of -1.70% expected over the next five years, the company has maintained an annual earnings growth of 2.79% over the past five years, with a projected increase of 10.58% in 2024.

The company's revenue growth for the last fiscal year is estimated to be a remarkable 112.50%. However, analysts are projecting a significant reduction in sales for the upcoming quarters. The next earnings report for ImmunityBio is anticipated to be released between February 28 and March 03.