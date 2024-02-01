IDACORP, Inc. to Unveil Q4 Financial Results and Host Analyst Conference Call

On February 15, before the opening of the stock markets, IDACORP, Inc., a company recognized on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker IDA, is slated to unveil its financial outcomes for the fourth quarter. Following the release, an analyst conference call is planned at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time, equivalent to 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the specifics of the fourth quarter earnings for the year 2023.

Options for Participation

Interested parties are presented with the option to participate in the call via a live webcast or by dialing in at (855) 761-5600 using the passcode 2404321. The necessary logistics for the conference call are accessible on IDACORP's website, where the earnings news release will also be posted.

Slide Presentation and Replay Availability

In conjunction with the call, a slide presentation will be provided, which interested participants can access through the company's investor relations page. Ensuring that shareholders and interested parties have the opportunity to review the information at a convenient time, a recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the IDACORP website for a duration of twelve months.

An Anticipated Financial Reveal

The forthcoming financial reveal by IDACORP, Inc. is keenly anticipated by investors and market analysts alike. The fourth quarter earnings for the year 2023 are expected to provide valuable insights into the company's financial state and market performance. The scheduled conference call following the release is set to shed further light on these details, opening up a dialogue between the company and its shareholders.