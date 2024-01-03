en English
Business

ICICI Securities Recommends ‘Buy’ on SCI Shares Amidst Positive Market Trends

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
ICICI Securities has given a ‘buy’ recommendation on the shares of the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), setting a target price of Rs 185. This comes when the market price of SCI shares currently stands at Rs 173.75. Founded in 1950, SCI operates in the shipping sector, recognized as a Mid Cap company with a market capitalization of Rs 8149.15 Crore.

SCI’s Revenue Streams and Financial Performance

SCI’s key revenue sources encompass freight, charter hire, contract revenue, demurrage, and other operating revenues. These were the major contributors to the company’s income in the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023. Financially, SCI recorded a consolidated total income of Rs 1161.89 Crore for the quarter that ended on September 30, 2023. This shows a decrease of 5.31% compared to the prior quarter’s total income of Rs 1227.07 Crore and a drop of 20.32% compared to the total income of Rs 1458.27 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

A Closer Look at SCI’s Market Performance

Despite the reduction in total income, SCI reported a net profit after tax of Rs 40.40 Crore for the recent quarter. The SCI shares surged as the company announced that its board would meet on March 20 to determine a record date for a proposed demerger of its non-core assets. SCI’s stock reached a 52-week high of Rs.175.9 on January 2nd, 2024, showing a 7.32% rise from the previous day. According to MarketsMOJO, the stock call for SCI is ‘Hold’ and has surpassed the sector by 4.04%.

SCI’s Strong Position in the Industry

SCI’s stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages, indicating a positive trend. In the shipping industry, SCI has gained by 2.76% and exhibited a 1-year performance increase of 55.42% compared to the Sensex’s 17.59% performance. The company’s success is pinned on its robust management and strategic initiatives, which have fortified its standing as a leading player in the industry.

Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

