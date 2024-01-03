en English
Business

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Sees Modest Surge in Recent Trading Session

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
In a recent trading session, shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. saw a modest uptick of 0.54 percent, closing at Rs 537.45 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This fluctuation is part of the stock’s dynamic performance over the last year, which reached a 52-week low of Rs 380.95 and peaked at Rs 615.55.

Trading Session Highlights

The trading day commenced with a gap down opening, but a total of 25,743 shares changed hands by 11:16 AM IST. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’s market capitalization is a robust Rs 77631.42 crore, underlining its substantial market value. The stock’s valuation metrics reveal a price-to-earning (P/E) ratio of 85.6 and a price-to-book value ratio of 6.23. The Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.09 percent.

Ownership Structure

As of September 30, 2023, promoters hold a commanding stake of 73.29 percent in the company. Foreign institutional investors and domestic institutional investors own 15.51 percent and 6.37 percent, respectively, demonstrating a diverse ownership structure.

Market Trends

Looking at the broader BSE500 index, 262 stocks were up, while 239 were down, presenting a mixed bag of market trends on the trading day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has also made disclosures under Regulation 30 and Regulation 51 in accordance with Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The company has scheduled its quarterly results meeting for January 17, 2024.

Business India Stock Markets
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

