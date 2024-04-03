Hundreds of Firms May Exit London Stock Exchange by 2028, Warns Peel Hunt

Hundreds of companies are potentially leaving the London Stock Exchange within the next four years, driven by low business valuations and eager buyers, according to Peel Hunt. This exodus is part of a broader trend of de-equitisation, exacerbated by the declining performance of UK equities and a significant reduction in new listings.

Mounting Concerns Over Market Exodus

Peel Hunt, a City brokerage firm, has raised alarms over the accelerating pace of companies delisting from the London Stock Exchange. Charles Hall, head of research at Peel Hunt, highlighted the relentless speed of de-equitisation, attributing it to the unattractive low valuations of UK companies. From 160 companies at the end of 2018, the FTSE Smallcap Index, excluding investment trusts, saw a drop to 114 by the end of last year. This trend, if continued, predicts the last company will exit the index by 2028. Hall suggests that a resurgence in demand for UK equities could reverse this trend by enhancing valuations and making listings more appealing.

London's Struggle to Attract New Listings

The London Stock Exchange has faced challenges in attracting new companies, with several listed businesses either abandoning or downgrading their presence. High-profile cases include Tui shifting its listing to Frankfurt, CRH moving to New York, and Indivior considering a U.S. listing. Furthermore, the first major IPO of the year by We Soda was canceled due to extreme caution among UK investors. These developments indicate a broader slowdown in market activity, reflecting investor wariness amidst economic uncertainty and political tensions.

Implications for the UK Economy and Global Position

The potential mass departure of companies from the London Stock Exchange could have profound implications for the UK's position as a global financial center. It underscores the urgent need for reforms to make London a more attractive market for both domestic and international companies. The government's review of listing rules, spearheaded by a former EU financial services commissioner, aims to address these challenges by attracting tech companies and considering the impact of dual class share structures. This reflects a strategic move to enhance London's competitiveness against major financial hubs like New York.