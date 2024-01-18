Hudco’s Stock Enters Potential Breakout Phase: An Investment Opportunity

In an intriguing turn of events, shares of the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) Ltd have entered a potential breakout phase, a development that has captured the attention of market watchers. A surge in trading volume above the 50-day average was observed on Wednesday, signalling a phase of accumulation. This phase typically precedes an actual breakout in stock price, and is considered a preparatory phase.

Consolidation After a Sharp Rally

Technical analysis from Sudeep Shah of SBI Securities provides insights into this phenomenon. Hudco’s stock has been in a consolidation phase after reaching a peak of Rs 136.80 on December 28, 2023. This peak followed a sharp rally, and the current trading patterns seem to hint at continued momentum. The stock’s performance has been extraordinary, with it notably outperforming the Nifty 500.

Strong Technical Indicators

The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has maintained a highly bullish range since November 2023, a strong indicator of sustained performance. In addition, the Mansfield’s Relative Strength indicator has consistently been above the zero line since November 2022, reflecting strong and ongoing outperformance. These technical indicators, coupled with the observed trading volumes, suggest a robust outlook for Hudco’s stock.

Suggested Investment Strategy

Considering these factors, Shah suggests investors consider accumulating Hudco stock within the Rs 138-136 range, with a stop-loss at Rs 132. He anticipates that the stock could reach Rs 145 to Rs 150 in the short term. This advice underscores the potential of Hudco’s stock and the opportunity it presents for investors.