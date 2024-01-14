en English
China

How China’s Persistent Consumer Price Decline Has Affected Consumer Stocks

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
China’s economic landscape has been marred by a persistent slump in consumer prices, marking a three-month consecutive drop in December and setting a record for the longest decline since 2009. The dip in prices mirrors the underlying weak consumer demand, grim job prospects, and an ongoing downturn in the property market, all of which have kindled concerns for corporate earnings and stock market performance.

Consumer-Focused Sectors Underperform

Consumer-focused sectors have notably underperformed on the MSCI China Index, resulting in significant market value losses totalling around $157 billion. Key players in the market, including Alibaba, Yum China, and BYD Co., have had to resort to substantial discounts in an attempt to attract customers amidst the economic downturn.

Electric Vehicle Industry Caught in the Crossfire

The electric vehicle (EV) industry has been particularly hit, with companies slashing prices following a similar strategy initiated by Tesla to keep sales afloat. However, the Chinese stock market has had a less than favourable start to 2024, perpetuating the downward spiral from the previous year.

Anticipation of Government Intervention

This troubling economic scenario has prompted expectations of interest rate cuts and government intervention to stave off a potential deflationary cycle. Despite a seasonal uptick in consumer sentiment during the holiday period, overall economic recovery remains sluggish. Households are apprehensive about potential salary cuts and job losses, adding to the economic uncertainty.

Analysts predict that consumer confidence and government policies will be pivotal in the coming months, particularly around the Chinese New Year and the National People’s Congress in March. This is when the economic targets for 2024 will be set. In the interim, competition is fierce among consumer brands, with discounting strategies prevalent across various sectors, from fast food to sportswear.

As the Chinese consumer price index (CPI) declined by 0.3 percent year on year in December 2023, and the core CPI, excluding food and energy prices, increased by only 0.6 percent, the financial landscape remains precarious. The coming months will reveal if China can successfully navigate these economic challenges and set a course for recovery.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

