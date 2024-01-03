Hong Kong’s Stock Market Decline Echoes Wall Street’s Negative Trend

Trading in Hong Kong started on a sour note on Wednesday as the stock market continued its downward trend that has marked its performance since the year’s commencement. The economic situation on the mainland and a general negative trend in Wall Street’s trading outcomes have largely contributed to the dispirited mood among investors. The Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong’s market health barometer, dipped by 1.0 percent to 16,624 points, mirroring a similar downward trajectory in mainland China’s stock indices.

Wall Street Triggers Global Ripple

Wall Street ushered in 2024 with a stumble, relinquishing some of its robust gains from the previous year. The S&P 500 faltered by 27.00 points, or 0.6%, to 4,742.83, having entered the year on the precipice of its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average mildly ascended by 25.50, or 0.1%, to 37,715.04, while the Nasdaq composite spearheaded the market’s descent with a drop of 245.41, or 1.6%, to 14,765.94.

Many of the market’s sharpest drops originated from stocks that led the charge last year. Apple, for instance, suffered a 3.6% loss, marking its worst day in almost five months. Both Nvidia and Meta Platforms declined by more than 2% each.

International Stocks Suffer the Impact

ASML, a Netherlands-based company, saw its shares plummet by 5.3% on the U.S. market after the Dutch government partially repealed a license to ship certain products to Chinese customers. This came amid the United States’ ongoing push for export restrictions on chip technology to China, which also weakened U.S. chip stocks.

Overseas, Hong Kong’s indexes fell by 1.5% due to concerns about the mainland’s manufacturing and property sectors. The effect of this was felt in Asia’s equities, which slipped, echoing the drop in U.S. stocks and treasuries as Wall Street’s risk-on mood dimmed with declines in big tech. South Korea’s benchmark slumped by more than 2%, while shares in mainland China mixed.

Global Markets in Uncertain Times

The new year has kicked off on a somber note, with stocks and bonds falling in tandem after a fourth-quarter rally that boosted both U.S. shares and long-dated treasuries by over 10%. Even as China’s tech stocks continued to retreat, traders are now keenly awaiting the release of the latest Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday.