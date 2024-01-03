en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Hindustan Unilever Stock Liveblog: A Comprehensive Analysis for Investors

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
Hindustan Unilever Stock Liveblog: A Comprehensive Analysis for Investors

On the morning of January 3, 2024, investors turned their eyes towards Hindustan Unilever, a powerhouse in India’s stock market. The Hindustan Unilever Stock Liveblog, a dedicated platform for real-time updates and in-depth analysis of the stock’s performance, reported key metrics including a last traded price of 2599.0, a market capitalization of 614136.16 crore, a trading volume of 7226 shares, and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 59.72.

A Comprehensive Perspective on Hindustan Unilever

The liveblog’s primary objective is to provide a comprehensive perspective on Hindustan Unilever’s performance. This is achieved by considering both fundamental and technical factors that could influence the stock’s value. Traders and investors can track the latest trading details, market analysis, and expert opinions that could affect the stock’s future course.

Performance Metrics and Predictions

As of the reporting time, the stock appeared to be in an uptrend, albeit a weakening one. The stock was moving in a flat line and exhibited a bearish trend after breaking its weekly support. The AI Munafa prediction value, based on the algorithm’s analysis of various charts and timeframes, offers insights into potential stock movements, be it upward, downward, or sideways.

Impact on Investors

The stock’s stability, with a high of 2669 and a low of 2637.55, coupled with a net change of 42.2, marking a decrease of 1.59% from the previous day’s closing price, indicates a decline in value. This information is critical for investors who aim to stay updated on market trends and make informed investment decisions regarding Hindustan Unilever’s stock.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ITC: A Market Titan's Performance and Predictions

By Rafia Tasleem

Unraveling the Performance of Kotak Mahindra Bank Stock: A Real-Time Analysis

By Rafia Tasleem

Elon Musk Accuses John Oliver of Losing Comedic Touch Due to Wokeness

By BNN Correspondents

Hero MotoCorp Stock Analysis: Investor Interest, Valuation & Market Predictions

By Rafia Tasleem

Analysis and Updates on Britannia Industries' Stock Performance ...
@Business · 1 min
Analysis and Updates on Britannia Industries' Stock Performance ...
heart comment 0
Bajaj Auto Stock Liveblog: In-Depth Analysis and Real-Time Updates

By Justice Nwafor

Bajaj Auto Stock Liveblog: In-Depth Analysis and Real-Time Updates
Liveblog: In-depth Analysis of Tata Consultancy Services’ Stock Performance

By Dil Bar Irshad

Liveblog: In-depth Analysis of Tata Consultancy Services' Stock Performance
Analyzing Asian Paints Stock: A Snapshot of the Market on January 3, 2024

By Bijay Laxmi

Analyzing Asian Paints Stock: A Snapshot of the Market on January 3, 2024
New Year Brings New Regulations for Oklahoma’s Medical Marijuana Industry

By BNN Correspondents

New Year Brings New Regulations for Oklahoma's Medical Marijuana Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
36 seconds
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
1 min
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
2 mins
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
2 mins
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
2 mins
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
3 mins
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
3 mins
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game
3 mins
Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app