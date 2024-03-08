HelloFresh's Shares Plummet as Company Scraps 2025 Targets Amid Disappointing Outlook

HelloFresh SE, the meal-kit delivery giant, experienced a sharp downturn in its stock price, marking its most significant drop since its 2017 debut. The company's outlook for the year disappointed investors, leading to a plunge in shares and the abandonment of its 2025 targets.

Disappointing Outlook and Revised Forecast

HelloFresh shares plummeted by as much as 48% to €6.13 in German trading, hitting their lowest level since January 2019. The company announced a revised outlook, forecasting adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of €350 million to €400 million for 2024. This projection fell short of expectations, with analysts anticipating €545.1 million.

Analyst Concerns and Management's Response

Bernstein analyst William Woods expressed scepticism about HelloFresh's management credibility and criticized the perceived weaknesses in its business model. The company attributed its lowered forecast to factors such as the continued expansion of its ready-to-eat offerings and decreased volumes in its meal kit segment.

Cancellation of 2025 Targets and Operational Challenges

HelloFresh acknowledged the operational challenges it faces, including a high-single-digit sales decline in its core meal-kit business. The company announced that it is unlikely to achieve its mid-term targets of €10 billion in revenue and €1 billion in adjusted EBITDA by 2025 due to the current operating environment, indicating a significant departure from its previous ambitions.