HDFC Bank's ADRs Plunge 7.5% on NYSE, Impacting Indian Shares

In a pivotal turn of events for HDFC Bank, their American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) sharply dipped on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 17. This was largely attributed to a negative outlook from analysts regarding the bank's financial performance for the quarter concluding December FY24. The ADRs fell by a staggering 7.5% to $56.6 each, following a 6.7% drop in the previous session.

Impact on the Indian Market

Consequently, HDFC Bank shares also experienced a significant decrease of 8.44% to Rs 1,537.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) post their earnings announcement. The trading volume soared, with over 85 million shares traded in contrast to the previous session's 12.66 million. This decline in HDFC Bank's stock price was attributed to the bank's earnings report.

Earnings Report

The report revealed a 2.5% sequential increase in net profit at Rs 16,372.54 crore but was affected by higher provisions for bad loans. The net interest income grew by 4% sequentially to Rs 28,471 crore. Despite this growth, the bank's stock experienced a severe drop and broke through all short, medium, and long-term moving averages, forming a bearish candlestick pattern.

Market and Index Influence

HDFC Bank's performance significantly influenced both the Indian markets and the Bank Nifty index negatively. The bank's asset quality showed an improvement with a decrease in gross non-performing assets and net NPA. However, the views and investment tips by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not endorsed by the website or its management. Users are advised to consult certified experts before making investment decisions.