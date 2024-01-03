en English
Business

Havells India Ltd.’s Stock Sees Slight Rise Amidst Fluctuating Financial Performance

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:17 am EST
Havells India Ltd.'s Stock Sees Slight Rise Amidst Fluctuating Financial Performance

The stock of Havells India Ltd., a prominent power distribution equipment manufacturer, witnessed a modest rise of 0.44 per cent, settling at Rs 1386.45 in a Wednesday morning trading session. The shares danced between a peak of Rs 1406.95 and a trough of Rs 1382.1, displaying the day’s volatility. An exchange of 39,391 shares was recorded, translating to a turnover rounding off to Rs 5.5 crore.

Performance Spectrum

Havells’ performance over the past year has been marked by highs and lows, hitting a 52-week pinnacle at Rs 1466.0 and bottoming out at Rs 1096.95. The stock’s Beta value, a measure of volatility in relation to the overall market, was reported at 1.14. This figure illustrates the stock’s moderate responsiveness to market movements.

Ownership Structure and Returns

As of September 30, 2023, the ownership of Havells was divided, with promoters holding a majority stake of 59.43 per cent, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) owning 24.19 per cent, and domestic institutional investors possessing 9.38 per cent. The company’s Return on Equity (ROE) was registered at 16.18 per cent, a key indicator of the company’s profitability.

Financial Health

The fiscal quarter ending on September 30, 2023, saw Havells post consolidated sales figures of Rs 3952.81 crore. This represented a 19.31 per cent slump from the preceding quarter and a 6.17 per cent downfall from the same quarter a year ago. However, the company’s net profit after tax for the recent quarter was Rs 249.08 crore, marking a significant 33.19 per cent surge compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year.

Investor Confidence

Despite slower earnings growth compared to other companies, Havells India Ltd.’s high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 73.4x, which exceeds the market average, indicates that investors are optimistic about the company’s future earnings potential. The company has experienced an 8.1% rise in earnings per share (EPS) last year, and a robust 53% rise in EPS over the past three years. Furthermore, analysts project a 24% annual growth in earnings over the forthcoming three years, outpacing the market’s 19% forecast.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

