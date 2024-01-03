en English
Business

Harrow Inc Stock Fluctuation Amidst Expansion of Patented Drug VEVYE

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:48 pm EST
Leading eyecare pharmaceutical firm, Harrow Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) has experienced slight fluctuations in its stock price on January 2, 2024. The company in the Healthcare sector and part of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry, opened the market at $11.16 and closed at $11.20. This comes amidst a 52-week range of $7.60 and $28.25. Harrow Inc’s current market cap stands at approximately $419.68 million.

Statistical Overview of Harrow Inc

Harrow Inc has reported a five-year growth rate in yearbook sales of 22.43%. However, they’ve seen an average yearly decrease in earnings per share of -1.31%. Employing a workforce of 217 individuals, the company boasts a gross margin of +71.35, an operating margin of +2.05, and a pretax margin of -15.93.

Insider ownership in Harrow Inc stands at 14.55%, with institutional ownership at 70.96%. Recent insider transactions included a purchase by the CEO of 7,500 shares at $8.11 and a 10% Owner buying 25,000 shares at $8.03.

Quarterly Results and Analyst Predictions

The company’s last quarter results reported earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.13, which was below the predicted $0.03. This led to a net margin of -15.90 and a return on equity of -72.46. Analysts predict earnings of -0.01 per share for the current fiscal year and foresee a growth in EPS of 15.00% over the next five years.

Financial Indicators and Stock Movements

Harrow Inc’s current financial indicators show a quick ratio of 5.33, a trailing twelve-month price to sales ratio of 3.68, and a diluted EPS of -0.45. The stock has a 50-day Moving Average of $11.06 and a 200-day Moving Average of $17.17. Resistance and support levels have been identified at $12.46 and $11.27, respectively, with further levels at $12.98 and $10.60. The company has an outstanding share count of 35.12 million and reported annual sales of 88,600 K with an annual income of -14,090 K.

In a recent announcement, Harrow Inc unveiled its partnership with three leading healthcare technology platforms. The partnership aims to expand the availability of VEVYE cyclosporine ophthalmic solution 0.1, a patented non-preserved twice daily ophthalmic solution prescription drug. This product is the first and only cyclosporine-based product indicated for treating both signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Harrow Inc’s market access program is designed to ensure that all patients who can benefit from VEVYE and who are prescribed VEVYE can get it.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

