Investments

Guide for Trading Rivernorth/doubleline Strategic Opportunity Fund’s Preferred Stock

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Guide for Trading Rivernorth/doubleline Strategic Opportunity Fund’s Preferred Stock

In the ever-fluctuating realm of investments, a new guide has been issued for investors trading the Rivernorth/doubleline Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 4.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (OPP.P.A). The guide pivots on technical summary data, providing signals and strategies to navigate the volatile markets effectively.

Guidelines for Buy and Short Signals

As per the guidance, a buy signal for OPP.P.A is triggered as it nears the price of 17.69. The upside target for this investment is 18.31, with a stop loss advised at 17.64 to safeguard against excessive fiscal loss. On the flip side, when OPP.P.A approaches 18.31, a short signal is suggested, with a downside target of 17.69 and a stop loss at 18.36.

Breaking Above Resistance

If OPP.P.A manages to break above the resistance level of 18.31, a new buy signal is set off. However, the guidance does not specify an upside target in this scenario. To protect investments, a stop loss is recommended at either 18.26 or 18.27, depending on market conditions.

Long and Short Resistance Plans

The trading strategy is neatly divided into two parts: a Long Resistance Plan based on breaking above resistance, and a Short Resistance Plan, based on a test of resistance. These plans offer investors a framework for decision making, helping them to react promptly to market changes.

For investors seeking real-time updates on OPP.P.A trading strategies, subscriptions services are available. It is crucial to note that the provided report remains static and does not reflect live market changes. As always, investors are reminded of the importance of monitoring price action and essential fundamentals to manage their stock portfolio effectively.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

