Business

Guess Inc. Sees Positive Shift in Stock Price, Outperforms Allbirds

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
Guess Inc. Sees Positive Shift in Stock Price, Outperforms Allbirds

On January 2, 2024, Guess Inc. (NYSE: GES), a prominent player in the Consumer Cyclical sector, witnessed a notable surge in its stock price. Opening at $22.99, the stock closed at $23.06, marking a 3.69% increase from the previous trading day. The stock has been volatile, fluctuating within a 52-week range of $17.21 to $24.84.

A Look at the Financials

Over the past half-decade, Guess Inc. has demonstrated a steady sales growth rate of 4.98% annually. However, it has grappled with a decline in average annual earnings per share, registering a decrease of -1.03%. With a total of $54.61 million outstanding shares and a float of $27.01 million, the company boasts a robust workforce of 12,500 employees. Its gross margin stands at +42.14, while the operating and pretax margins are +9.13 and +7.37, respectively.

Ownership and Insider Activities

The company’s insider ownership is significantly high at 49.70%, and institutional ownership follows closely at 65.30%. Recent insider transactions include a substantial sale by a 10% Owner and the Chief Creative Officer. As of the last quarterly report, the earnings per share were $0.49, falling short of the estimated $0.61. The net margin recorded was +5.51, and the return on equity stood impressively at 25.62.

Future Projections and Market Performance

Analysts predict a slight EPS decline of -1.03% for the upcoming fiscal year. The company’s quick ratio is 0.80, while the price to sales ratio and price to free cash flow ratio are 0.47 and 7.96, respectively. The diluted EPS currently sits at 2.62, with projections of 1.55 for the next quarter and 2.96 within a year. The 50-day Moving Average of the stock is $22.62, and the 200-day Moving Average is $20.82. The company’s market capitalization is estimated at 1.28 billion, with annual sales of 2,687 million and an income of 149,610 K.

When compared with Allbirds, Guess Inc. emerges as a stronger contender, outperforming Allbirds on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. This includes parameters like net margins, return on equity, return on assets, beta, institutional ownership, revenue, earnings per share, and valuation.

Given these statistics, Guess Inc. holds potential for future growth. However, the stock price’s ability to challenge identified resistance and support levels in future trading remains to be seen.

Business Stock Markets United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

