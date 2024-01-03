en English
Business

Gretex Share Broking Starts IPO Process with SEBI Filing

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 8:08 am EST
Gretex Share Broking Starts IPO Process with SEBI Filing

Gretex Share Broking, a leading Mumbai-based stock broking firm, has taken a significant step towards its initial public offering (IPO) by filing a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This move signals the company’s intent to expand its presence in India’s bustling financial markets.

Gearing up for the IPO

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of 16.78 million equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.096 million shares. Notable existing shareholders such as Sashi Harlalka, Sumeet Harlalka, and Alok Harlalka HUF are among those participating in the OFS. The face value of the shares stands at 10 each, and the allocation structure has been designed to cater to a broad investor base. Up to 50% of the offer is earmarked for qualified institutional buyers, a minimum of 15% for non-institutional investors, and at least 35% for retail individual investors.

Pre-IPO Placement and Fund Utilization

Additionally, Gretex Share Broking has hinted at the possibility of a pre-IPO placement of up to 33.12 lakh equity shares. If this placement is carried out, it would reduce the size of the fresh issue. The funds raised from the fresh issue, estimated at 130 crore, are earmarked for bolstering the company’s working capital and general corporate purposes.

Impressive Financial Performance

The company’s financial health paints a promising picture, with a significant increase in its revenues and profits over the recent fiscal years. For the fiscal year 2022-23, the revenues soared to 102.62 crore, marking a substantial leap from 39.66 crore in the previous fiscal year. Similarly, its profits after tax climbed impressively to 46.75 crore from 8.55 crore. This robust financial performance underscores the firm’s growth trajectory and potential attractiveness to investors.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Limited is serving as the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar. The company’s goal is to list the shares on the BSE and NSE, further enhancing its visibility in the Indian financial market.

Business India Stock Markets
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

