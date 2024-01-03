en English
Gretex Share Broking Readies for IPO with SEBI Filing

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:55 am EST
Gretex Share Broking Readies for IPO with SEBI Filing

Gretex Share Broking, a market maker for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in a move towards launching an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.67 crore shares and an offer-for-sale of 30 lakh shares. The offer-for-sale will see participation from Sashi Harlalka, Sumeet Harlalka, and Alok Harlalka.

Allocation and Pre-IPO Placement

The offering will be allocated among qualified institutional buyers (50%), non-institutional investors (15%), and retail investors (35%). Additionally, the company may consider a pre-IPO placement of up to 33.12 lakh shares, which if executed, will correspondingly reduce the fresh issue size.

Utilization of Proceeds and Performance

The proceeds from the fresh issue are earmarked for funding Gretex’s working capital and for general corporate purposes. The company has showcased a significant growth in revenues and profits from fiscal 2021-22 to 2022-23, demonstrating robust performance in the four months ending July 31, 2023.

SME Market and Gretex’s Position

The SME market has witnessed increased activity, with a substantial surge in the number of issues in FY23 compared to FY22. Gretex, with its agreements to continue its market-making services for SMEs, stands poised to benefit from this trend.

Book Running Lead Manager and Registrar

Pantomath Capital Advisors are serving as the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO. Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar. Following the IPO, the shares of Gretex are set to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

