en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Google Settles Major Privacy Lawsuit Over Incognito Mode

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:44 am EST
Google Settles Major Privacy Lawsuit Over Incognito Mode

In a week of significant financial developments, Google has settled a major privacy lawsuit over allegations of covertly monitoring users’ online activities. The undisclosed settlement pertains to a case seeking a minimum of $5 billion in damages, with the company accused of tracking data from users who believed they were browsing the internet privately through Google’s Chrome browser’s ‘incognito mode’. This mode was found to give users a false sense of privacy, with internal Google emails revealing that users were, in fact, being tracked for web traffic measurement and ad sales.

Repercussions of the Privacy Lawsuit

Google’s settlement is expected to receive court approval by February 24, 2024. The case underscores the crucial role of class-action lawsuits as a primary venue to challenge big tech companies over data privacy issues in the United States. The lawsuit, filed in 2020, alleged that Google misled users into believing their online activities were not being tracked while using incognito mode. While the terms of the settlement remain undisclosed, the initial suit sought $5 billion on behalf of the users.

Google’s Tracking Allegations

The lawsuit claimed that Google’s analytics, cookies, and apps allowed the Alphabet unit to track users’ activity, even when they set Google’s Chrome browser to ‘incognito’ mode, and other browsers to ‘private’ browsing mode. The lawsuit covered ‘millions’ of Google users since June 1, 2016, and sought a minimum of $5,000 in damages per user for violations of federal wiretapping and California privacy laws.

The Incognito Mode Tracking Lawsuit

The agreement, reached in mediation, will be presented to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, in late January, with a deadline for final approval set for February 24, 2024. The class-action lawsuit alleged that Google continued to collect vast amounts of directly identifiable user data, even when Chrome’s ‘private’ browsing mode, Incognito, was being used. The original lawsuit sought damages of up to $5,000 per user, if Google was found guilty of violating local wiretap laws in California.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Regulatory Authority of Bermuda Takes Charge of Island's Fuel Sector

By Waqas Arain

Wipro Sues Former CFO Jatin Dalal Over Non-Compete Clause Violation

By Rafia Tasleem

Emerging Market Equities: Underperformance and the Catch-Up Conundrum

By Nitish Verma

Axis Securities CIO Naveen Kulkarni Forecasts Mixed Results for December Quarter Earnings

By Dil Bar Irshad

Biden Administration Pledges $21 Billion To Modernize U.S. Maritime In ...
@Business · 4 mins
Biden Administration Pledges $21 Billion To Modernize U.S. Maritime In ...
heart comment 0
Volkswagen’s ‘Burning Platform’: A Warning Signal for the German Auto Industry

By Wojciech Zylm

Volkswagen's 'Burning Platform': A Warning Signal for the German Auto Industry
End of Full-Time Remote Work: EY Survey Indicates Shift Towards Hybrid Models

By Salman Akhtar

End of Full-Time Remote Work: EY Survey Indicates Shift Towards Hybrid Models
Hindenburg Research’s Bearish Stance Shakes up the Market

By Dil Bar Irshad

Hindenburg Research's Bearish Stance Shakes up the Market
The ‘Miracle’ U.S. Economy of 2023: Defying Expectations

By BNN Correspondents

The 'Miracle' U.S. Economy of 2023: Defying Expectations
Latest Headlines
World News
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
34 seconds
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
38 seconds
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
2 mins
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
4 mins
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
4 mins
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
6 mins
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
7 mins
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
7 mins
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
7 mins
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app