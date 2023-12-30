Google Settles Major Privacy Lawsuit Over Incognito Mode

In a week of significant financial developments, Google has settled a major privacy lawsuit over allegations of covertly monitoring users’ online activities. The undisclosed settlement pertains to a case seeking a minimum of $5 billion in damages, with the company accused of tracking data from users who believed they were browsing the internet privately through Google’s Chrome browser’s ‘incognito mode’. This mode was found to give users a false sense of privacy, with internal Google emails revealing that users were, in fact, being tracked for web traffic measurement and ad sales.

Repercussions of the Privacy Lawsuit

Google’s settlement is expected to receive court approval by February 24, 2024. The case underscores the crucial role of class-action lawsuits as a primary venue to challenge big tech companies over data privacy issues in the United States. The lawsuit, filed in 2020, alleged that Google misled users into believing their online activities were not being tracked while using incognito mode. While the terms of the settlement remain undisclosed, the initial suit sought $5 billion on behalf of the users.

Google’s Tracking Allegations

The lawsuit claimed that Google’s analytics, cookies, and apps allowed the Alphabet unit to track users’ activity, even when they set Google’s Chrome browser to ‘incognito’ mode, and other browsers to ‘private’ browsing mode. The lawsuit covered ‘millions’ of Google users since June 1, 2016, and sought a minimum of $5,000 in damages per user for violations of federal wiretapping and California privacy laws.

The Incognito Mode Tracking Lawsuit

