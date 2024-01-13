GoodRx Holdings Inc Shows Resilience Amid Market Fluctuations

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) ended the trading day on a high note, with the stock closing at $6.64, a 1.07% increase from the previous day. Despite being 41.11% below the 52-week high of $9.37, the stock has shown resilience, gaining a significant 37.65% from the 52-week low of $4.14. These fluctuations have resulted in GoodRx’s market capitalization standing at a robust $2.70B.

Trading Volumes and Analyst Ratings

GoodRx experienced a trading volume of 2.99 million shares, with a beta value of 1.34, indicating the stock’s relative volatility compared to the market. An analysis of recent trading volumes reveals an average of 2.62 million over 10 days and 1.73 million over three months. The consensus from analysts is a Hold rating, corresponding to a mean rating of 2.53, with a range of recommendations from Sell to Buy. The projected EPS for the current quarter stands at $0.06.

Performance and Short Interest

GoodRx’s performance metrics show a positive trend. Over the past five trading sessions, the stock has seen an increase of 20.95%, a rise of 16.08% in 30 days, and a year-to-date performance of 27.94%. However, the short interest in the company is not to be ignored, currently standing at 8.13 million shares. This would take shorts approximately 5.26 days to cover, indicating a potential for short squeeze. Despite these gains, GoodRx has underperformed compared to its industry peers over the last six months, with a decrease of -10.99% in share price.

Revenue Forecasts and Earnings

Analysts project a revenue decrease of -2.80% from the previous year. Yet, the current quarter revenue is forecasted at $191.53 million, with an expected increase to $191.2 million by the end of March 2024. Revenue in the corresponding quarters of the last fiscal year was $184.11 million and $183.99 million, indicating expected growth in the current quarters. Earnings are anticipated to return -12.09% in 2024, with a five-year annual growth forecast of 0.60%. The next earnings report is expected between February 26 and March 01.

Ownership Structure and Major Holders

Ownership of GoodRx shares is split with insiders owning 11.44%, while institutional holders control 57.77%. The largest shareholder, Francisco Partners Management, LP, holds 84.7 million shares valued at $562.41 million. The Vanguard Group Inc is the next major shareholder with 8.68 million shares valued at $57.64 million. The largest mutual fund holders are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund, owning 2.53% and 2.10% of the company, respectively. This significant control by private equity firms and institutions implies that the general public has more influence over management and governance-related decisions.