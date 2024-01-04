Glaukos Corporation Experiences Stock Price Drop

On January 2, 2024, Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), a notable player in the Healthcare Sector, registered a -3.03% drop in stock price at the market’s opening. The stock, opening at $79.03, experienced fluctuations throughout the day, peaking at $79.31 and dipping to a low of $76.15, before coming to a close at $79.49.

Glaukos Corporation’s Performance

The company, having a 52-week range of $41.86 to $86.53, has demonstrated a sales growth of 13.14% over the past five years, in spite of an average yearly earnings per share of -1.70%. With a total of 47.75 million outstanding shares and a workforce of 783 employees, Glaukos is a significant presence in its sector.

Gross margin stands at an impressive +74.76, alongside an operating margin of -36.17 and a pretax margin of -34.80. Insider ownership is recorded at 4.37%, while institutional ownership stands significantly higher at 106.57%, indicating substantial interest from large-scale investors.

Insider Transactions and Fiscal Performance

Recent insider transactions include sales by the company’s CHAIRMAN & CEO at prices ranging from $85.21 to $85.32. In the last quarter, Glaukos reported a narrower-than-expected loss of -$0.5 per share, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.55 per share.

The company’s quick ratio is 5.36, with a price to sales ratio of 12.39, and a Diluted EPS of -2.69. Analysts predict an EPS of -0.55 for the current fiscal year and anticipate long-term growth of 8.00% in EPS over the next five years.

Stock’s Performance Indicators

Performance indicators for the stock include a Stochastic %D of 15.95% and an Average True Range of 3.64. The 50-day Moving Average is $68.05, and the 200-day Moving Average stands at $65.89. Glaukos boasts a market capitalization of 3.76 billion with 48,800K outstanding shares.

The company’s sales total 282,860K, with a net income of -99,200K. Its latest quarter income was 78,050K, while the last quarter net income was -30,440K. As Glaukos continues to navigate the market, its performance will remain a focus for investors and analysts alike.