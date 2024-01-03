German Unemployment Rate Holds Steady; Nordex SE Sees Uplift on Swedish Order

On Wednesday, Germany’s labor market statistics revealed a consistent unemployment rate of 3.1% for November, identical to October’s figure. Despite the stable unemployment rate, the number of jobless individuals saw a minor uptick, with an additional 5,000 people registering as unemployed. This increase brings the total number of individuals without work in Germany to 1.36 million. The unadjusted unemployment rate also maintained a steady pace at 3.0% when matched against the same period in the previous year.

German DAX Index Responds Subtly to Labor Statistics

Following the release of the labor market data, the German DAX index exhibited a slight decrease, settling at 16,765 points. This comes after a modest 0.1 percent gain the day prior. The DAX index, a benchmark of Germany’s 30 largest and most liquid companies, continues to affirm bullish price signals, remaining well above the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).

Nordex SE Rides the Wind of Success

In the business sector, Nordex SE, a renowned manufacturer of wind turbines, experienced a boost in its share prices. This surge came in response to the company securing orders for four wind farms in Sweden. The order, which amounts to a substantial 553 megawatts, was placed by UK-based firm Renewable Power Capital, known for its investments in renewable energy. The financial specifics of the deal between Nordex SE and Renewable Power Capital, however, remain undisclosed.

Germany’s Labor Market: An Overview

The Federal Labor Agency of Germany is set to reveal the unemployment data for December, with economists projecting the jobless rate to remain unchanged at 5.9%. This projection, coupled with the November data, indicates a long-term upward trend in the labor market, albeit with a slowdown in momentum compared to the previous year. Despite the slight increase in the number of unemployed individuals, employment in Germany increased by 0.4% from the previous year, further cementing the long-term upward movement.