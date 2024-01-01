en English
Business

Gensol Engineering Ltd. to Boost Capital for Anticipated Revenue Growth

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:12 pm EST
Gensol Engineering Ltd., a key player in the renewable energy and electric mobility sectors, has adopted decisive financial measures to bolster its growth trajectory. In a declaration made via an exchange filing on Monday, the company’s board consented to a plan to raise a sum of up to Rs 300 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP). This method, frequently utilized for capital augmentation, involves selling shares or securities to qualified institutional buyers. The QIP offering is set to comprise of equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10.

Increasing Authorized Share Capital

Simultaneously, the board has approved an increase in the company’s authorized share capital. This will rise from Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore, amounting to five crore equity shares of face value Rs 10 each. This strategic move is part and parcel of Gensol Engineering’s plan to meet its financial requirements in light of the significant revenue growth it anticipates.

Projected Revenue Surge

The company’s chairperson, Anmol Singh Jaggi, forecasts a dramatic surge in the company’s revenue; from Rs 393 crore in FY23 to an impressive Rs 4,000 crore by FY26. This expected growth is attributed to the robust performance across all the company’s business divisions. Jaggi maintains that the firm’s strong position is a result of its concentration on the future-oriented sectors of renewable energy and electric mobility.

Addressing Rapid Expansion

With the rapid expansion of its businesses, Gensol Engineering estimates a need for an additional Rs 200-300 crore. The QIP and the increased share capital are intended to address this requirement. In the wake of these developments, Gensol Engineering’s shares experienced a slight uptick on the stock market, closing 0.41% higher at Rs 849.65 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), slightly outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50’s 0.05% gain.

In other news, Integra Essentia has announced a bonus issue of 1 equity share of Rs. 1 each for every 1 existing equity share of Rs. 1. The record date for the issuance of bonus shares is fixed on January 11, 2024. In its pursuit of expansion, the company also plans to acquire an additional significant stake in Brewtus Beverages Pvt Ltd, thereby making it a subsidiary concern.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

