Business

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc Witnesses a Dip in Stock Price

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
On January 2, 2024, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) witnessed a slight dip of 1.23% in the stock price at the start of the trading session, with the opening figure standing at $76.58. The stock saw fluctuations throughout the day, peaking at $77.41 and dropping to a low of $75.705, before closing at $77.32.

A Look into the Company’s Performance

Over the last five years, GE HealthCare’s sales have seen a growth of 3.31%. However, the average yearly earnings per share (EPS) have declined by 17.56%. The company, which employs a workforce of 50,000, reports a gross margin of 39.37%, an operating margin of 13.98%, and a pretax margin of 13.70%.

Insiders hold 13.79% of the stock, while institutions hold a significant 67.53%. Recent insider transactions include a sale by the CEO, PDx, of 15,609 shares at $77.32 and the CEO of Ultrasound selling 2,473 shares at $77.37.

Financial Indicators and Predicted Earnings

The net margin for the company stands at 10.35%, with a return on equity of 14.59%. Analysts predict earnings of 11.05 per share for the current fiscal year and a decrease to -17.56% per share for the next fiscal year. Performance indicators show a quick ratio of 0.92, a price to sales ratio of 1.80 for the trailing twelve months, and a diluted EPS of 3.37, with forecasts of reaching 4.23 in one year.

The stock’s volatility was lower over the past 14 days at 19.73% compared to 26.32% over the past 100 days. The 50-day Moving Average is $70.96, and the 200-day Moving Average is $74.35. GE HealthCare Technologies has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, with 455,243K shares outstanding, sales totaling 18,341M, and income totaling 1,916M, with last quarter income reported at 4,822M and net income at 375,000K.

Industry Performance and Predictions

Last week, the Medical Equipment industry witnessed Boston Scientific stock go up by 3.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies stock was down 1.7% over the last week but has gained 26.3% over the past year. Earnings for the industry are expected to grow by 18% per annum. The U.S. Medical Equipment Industry valuation stands at 63.9x.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc NASDAQ GEHC experienced a significant drop in short interest in December. Several research firms have weighed in on GEHC, with one sell rating, five hold ratings, and eight buy ratings. The consensus rating is Moderate Buy and the consensus price target is 84.55.

Business Stock Markets
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

