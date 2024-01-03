en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Gates Industrial Corporation plc: A Study of Market Volatility and Growth Forecast

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:31 am EST
Gates Industrial Corporation plc: A Study of Market Volatility and Growth Forecast

In a recent development, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES), a prominent player within the industrials sector specializing in specialty industrial machinery, experienced a minor dip in its stock price. The stock began at $13.29 and closed at $13.42 on January 2, 2024, showing signs of volatility during the trading session. Over the past year, the stock has been fluctuating between $10.68 and $14.93.

Company’s Growth and Market Capitalization

Despite the volatility, Gates Industrial has demonstrated steady growth, registering a sales growth of 2.35% over the past five years and an average annual earnings per share growth of 10.22%. With a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and 264,109K outstanding shares, the company’s sales total at a substantial $3,554 million. The company, employing a workforce of 15,000, has showcased efficiency with a gross margin of +35.25, an operating margin of +11.06, and a pretax margin of +7.25.

Insider Ownership and Earnings Expectations

The insider ownership of the company stands at 36.91%, with significant transactions reported in December, where a 10% owner sold 17,250,000 shares. Despite these transactions, the company managed to surpass earnings expectations in the last quarter, reporting $0.35 earnings per share against a consensus of $0.31. Analysts predict an EPS of $0.31 for the current fiscal year and a long-term growth forecast of 33.96% over the next five years.

Stock’s Volatility and Market Trend

Gates Industrial’s stock has shown notable volatility with a historical volatility of 24.62% in the past 14 days. However, the stock is currently trading above both its 50-day and 200-day Moving Averages, indicating a positive trend. The company’s current liquidity ratio is healthy at 2.14, and it has a price to sales ratio of 0.98 and a price to free cash flow ratio of 7.34. The stock performance is forecasted to have an upside of 15.2% from its current price of 13.36.

0
Business Stock Markets United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Serbia Advances Infrastructure Development in 2024 with Major Projects

By Salman Akhtar

Cyber Threats Hammering the Construction Industry: A Call for Robust Cybersecurity Measures

By Rizwan Shah

Punjab Government and Kuantum Papers Ltd Forge Landmark Agreement for Water Conservation

By Rafia Tasleem

Silynxcom Ltd Prepares for Securities Offering: Files Registration Statement with SEC

By Geeta Pillai

Celtic Equine Vets Clinches Veterinary Practice of the Year at 2023 Eq ...
@Business · 2 mins
Celtic Equine Vets Clinches Veterinary Practice of the Year at 2023 Eq ...
heart comment 0
Bonhoeffer Capital Management Discloses Q3 2023 Investment Strategy

By BNN Correspondents

Bonhoeffer Capital Management Discloses Q3 2023 Investment Strategy
Unveiling the Power of Long-Term Investment: A Look at Nasdaq and Invesco QQQ Trust

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling the Power of Long-Term Investment: A Look at Nasdaq and Invesco QQQ Trust
Perfecto Cafe Brews Expansion with Second Location in Vancouver’s West End

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Perfecto Cafe Brews Expansion with Second Location in Vancouver's West End
Institutional Investors and Insiders Hold Majority Stake in Arista Networks, Inc.

By Shivani Chauhan

Institutional Investors and Insiders Hold Majority Stake in Arista Networks, Inc.
Latest Headlines
World News
Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles
56 seconds
Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles
Dr. Michael Mosley: From Philosophy to Health Journalism
1 min
Dr. Michael Mosley: From Philosophy to Health Journalism
Congress Faces Impasse Over National Flood Insurance Program Renewal
1 min
Congress Faces Impasse Over National Flood Insurance Program Renewal
The Unseen Symptom: Parkinson's Disease, Anosmia, and the Potential of NQO1
2 mins
The Unseen Symptom: Parkinson's Disease, Anosmia, and the Potential of NQO1
Harvey J. Berger Takes the Helm at Kojin Therapeutics, Pioneering Ferroptosis Biology
2 mins
Harvey J. Berger Takes the Helm at Kojin Therapeutics, Pioneering Ferroptosis Biology
Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe
3 mins
Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe
JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas
3 mins
JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas
Mike Tyson: The Youngest Heavyweight Champion in History
3 mins
Mike Tyson: The Youngest Heavyweight Champion in History
College Basketball Heats Up: Today's Key Matchups and Upcoming Games
3 mins
College Basketball Heats Up: Today's Key Matchups and Upcoming Games
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app