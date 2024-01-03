Gates Industrial Corporation plc: A Study of Market Volatility and Growth Forecast

In a recent development, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES), a prominent player within the industrials sector specializing in specialty industrial machinery, experienced a minor dip in its stock price. The stock began at $13.29 and closed at $13.42 on January 2, 2024, showing signs of volatility during the trading session. Over the past year, the stock has been fluctuating between $10.68 and $14.93.

Company’s Growth and Market Capitalization

Despite the volatility, Gates Industrial has demonstrated steady growth, registering a sales growth of 2.35% over the past five years and an average annual earnings per share growth of 10.22%. With a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and 264,109K outstanding shares, the company’s sales total at a substantial $3,554 million. The company, employing a workforce of 15,000, has showcased efficiency with a gross margin of +35.25, an operating margin of +11.06, and a pretax margin of +7.25.

Insider Ownership and Earnings Expectations

The insider ownership of the company stands at 36.91%, with significant transactions reported in December, where a 10% owner sold 17,250,000 shares. Despite these transactions, the company managed to surpass earnings expectations in the last quarter, reporting $0.35 earnings per share against a consensus of $0.31. Analysts predict an EPS of $0.31 for the current fiscal year and a long-term growth forecast of 33.96% over the next five years.

Stock’s Volatility and Market Trend

Gates Industrial’s stock has shown notable volatility with a historical volatility of 24.62% in the past 14 days. However, the stock is currently trading above both its 50-day and 200-day Moving Averages, indicating a positive trend. The company’s current liquidity ratio is healthy at 2.14, and it has a price to sales ratio of 0.98 and a price to free cash flow ratio of 7.34. The stock performance is forecasted to have an upside of 15.2% from its current price of 13.36.