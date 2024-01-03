GAIL’s Stock Skyrockets, Anticipated to Cross Rs 200 in 2024

GAIL (Gas Authority of India Limited), a key figure in the gas transmission industry, has witnessed a remarkable surge in its stock price over a span of three months, from October 3, 2023, to January 1, 2024. The company’s shares, which were initially trading at Rs 124 at the onset of October, soared over 33% to attain a price of Rs 166 by the commencement of the new year. This uphill trajectory propelled the stock to a record high of Rs 169 on January 1st. Nevertheless, despite this peak, GAIL’s shares couldn’t maintain the upward momentum and fell in line with the subdued trends observed in the benchmark indices.

16-Year Channel Breakout Fuels Bullish Sentiment

Attributing the significant rise in stock value is a 16-year channel breakout on the quarterly charts, indicative of a strong bullish sentiment among investors. Market pundits have recommended short-term traders to consider investing in GAIL shares, forecasting a potential target above Rs 200 in the following 12-15 months. This advice is rooted in the stock’s robust performance and the anticipation of sustained growth.

GAIL Suing Former Gazprom Unit

In related news, GAIL has initiated a lawsuit against a former Gazprom unit for default in LNG supplies, seeking damages. This news has stirred discussions among investors and traders alike, causing a ripple in the market.

Technical Analysis and Predictions

The in-depth technical analysis and predictions for GAIL’s stock performance in 2024 include daily, weekly, and monthly price and volume charts, as well as indicators such as SMA20, Bollinger bands, and price action analysis. The analysis suggests that GAIL stock is in an uptrend, albeit the trend appears to be weakening. It also offers specific price targets for GAIL stock for the daily, weekly, and monthly time frames, along with predictions for future movements based on the Munafa value and other technical indicators.

As of January 3, 2024, the market capitalization of GAIL (India) Ltd. is ₹92,413.03Cr. The P/E ratio is 16.46 and PB ratio is 1.42. The share price is ₹162.10 and the 52-week high/low is ₹169.35 and ₹91.00 respectively.