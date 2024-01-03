en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

GAIL’s Stock Skyrockets, Anticipated to Cross Rs 200 in 2024

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
GAIL’s Stock Skyrockets, Anticipated to Cross Rs 200 in 2024

GAIL (Gas Authority of India Limited), a key figure in the gas transmission industry, has witnessed a remarkable surge in its stock price over a span of three months, from October 3, 2023, to January 1, 2024. The company’s shares, which were initially trading at Rs 124 at the onset of October, soared over 33% to attain a price of Rs 166 by the commencement of the new year. This uphill trajectory propelled the stock to a record high of Rs 169 on January 1st. Nevertheless, despite this peak, GAIL’s shares couldn’t maintain the upward momentum and fell in line with the subdued trends observed in the benchmark indices.

16-Year Channel Breakout Fuels Bullish Sentiment

Attributing the significant rise in stock value is a 16-year channel breakout on the quarterly charts, indicative of a strong bullish sentiment among investors. Market pundits have recommended short-term traders to consider investing in GAIL shares, forecasting a potential target above Rs 200 in the following 12-15 months. This advice is rooted in the stock’s robust performance and the anticipation of sustained growth.

GAIL Suing Former Gazprom Unit

In related news, GAIL has initiated a lawsuit against a former Gazprom unit for default in LNG supplies, seeking damages. This news has stirred discussions among investors and traders alike, causing a ripple in the market.

Technical Analysis and Predictions

The in-depth technical analysis and predictions for GAIL’s stock performance in 2024 include daily, weekly, and monthly price and volume charts, as well as indicators such as SMA20, Bollinger bands, and price action analysis. The analysis suggests that GAIL stock is in an uptrend, albeit the trend appears to be weakening. It also offers specific price targets for GAIL stock for the daily, weekly, and monthly time frames, along with predictions for future movements based on the Munafa value and other technical indicators.

As of January 3, 2024, the market capitalization of GAIL (India) Ltd. is ₹92,413.03Cr. The P/E ratio is 16.46 and PB ratio is 1.42. The share price is ₹162.10 and the 52-week high/low is ₹169.35 and ₹91.00 respectively.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
41 seconds ago
Daqo New Energy Corp Sees Price Drop Amid Strong Financial Health
In a striking development on January 2, 2024, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) – a key player within the technology sector and the solar industry – witnessed a price drop of -5.34%, opening at $26.00. Throughout the day, the company’s share price oscillated between $24.8878 and $26.18, eventually closing at $26.60. Stock Performance Overview
Daqo New Energy Corp Sees Price Drop Amid Strong Financial Health
Winter Delayed in Sioux Falls: Local Businesses Adapt to Unusual Season
49 seconds ago
Winter Delayed in Sioux Falls: Local Businesses Adapt to Unusual Season
Inflated Circulation Numbers: A Deception Unmasked in Publishing Industry
1 min ago
Inflated Circulation Numbers: A Deception Unmasked in Publishing Industry
Tingo Mobile Launches Groundbreaking ePOS System in Nigeria
46 seconds ago
Tingo Mobile Launches Groundbreaking ePOS System in Nigeria
The Green Wave in FinTech: Sustainability Takes Center Stage
46 seconds ago
The Green Wave in FinTech: Sustainability Takes Center Stage
Chicago Launches Initiative to Revitalize Vacant Storefronts and Boost Small Businesses
46 seconds ago
Chicago Launches Initiative to Revitalize Vacant Storefronts and Boost Small Businesses
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Brain Cancer Mission: A Review of Progress
26 seconds
Australian Brain Cancer Mission: A Review of Progress
Fran Connelly's 24th Year of Service and Updates from Chicago's Angling Scene
35 seconds
Fran Connelly's 24th Year of Service and Updates from Chicago's Angling Scene
New Year's Resolutions for Pets: Five Essential Habits for Healthier Lives
36 seconds
New Year's Resolutions for Pets: Five Essential Habits for Healthier Lives
NFL Clash: Projection Model Favors Seattle Seahawks Over Arizona Cardinals in Pivotal Game
49 seconds
NFL Clash: Projection Model Favors Seattle Seahawks Over Arizona Cardinals in Pivotal Game
Victoria Addresses Elective Surgery Backlog with Three New Rapid Access Hubs
56 seconds
Victoria Addresses Elective Surgery Backlog with Three New Rapid Access Hubs
Indiana vs. Nebraska Basketball: Unexpected Betting Odds Unfold
1 min
Indiana vs. Nebraska Basketball: Unexpected Betting Odds Unfold
Inaugural Basketball Challenge Ignites Rivalry Between Chicago Leagues
2 mins
Inaugural Basketball Challenge Ignites Rivalry Between Chicago Leagues
Delta State Family Pleads for Financial Aid After Birth of Quadruplets
2 mins
Delta State Family Pleads for Financial Aid After Birth of Quadruplets
Mobridge Ice Fishing Tournament Teeters on the Edge Amid Ice Concerns
3 mins
Mobridge Ice Fishing Tournament Teeters on the Edge Amid Ice Concerns
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app