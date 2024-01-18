en English
Business

GAIL (India) Limited to Consider Interim Dividend Amidst Share Price Fluctuation

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:52 am EST
GAIL (India) Limited to Consider Interim Dividend Amidst Share Price Fluctuation

GAIL (India) Limited, one of the country’s prestigious Maharatna public sector enterprises, has disclosed that its Board of Directors will deliberate on the issuance of an interim dividend for the fiscal year 2023-24 on January 29, 2024. This discussion aligns with the evaluation and approval of the corporation’s unverified financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2023.

Record Date and Market Performance

The energy giant has earmarked February 6, 2024, as the ‘Record Date’ for the interim dividend, contingent on board approval. Despite the disclosure, GAIL’s shares witnessed a minor dip of 0.70% on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), with the last recorded trading price at Rs 163.00 per share. Over the course of the previous six months, GAIL shares have observed a substantial surge of 50%, and a 67% appreciation over the past year. The enterprise’s market capitalisation currently stands at an impressive Rs 1,07,404.25 crore.

Dividend History and Brokerage Recommendation

GAIL’s dividend track record boasts of 46 dividends since September 3, 2001, with a recent equity dividend of Rs 4.00 per share, generating a dividend rate of 2.45% at the prevailing share price. Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has issued a ‘buy’ call on GAIL shares, projecting a target price of Rs 195 apiece. This recommendation stems from expected tariff hikes, EBITDA growth, and the advent of new projects.

Financial Performance

GAIL’s financial performance for the quarter culminating in September 2023 manifested a 56% elevation in standalone profit, notwithstanding a decline in total revenue in comparison to the previous year. The company’s annual revenue growth outstripped its 3-year CAGR, and its operating revenues allocated less than 1% towards interest expenses and 1.31% towards employee cost in the year ending March 31, 2023.

India Stock Markets
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

