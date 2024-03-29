FY24 Sees Indian PSUs Outshine Mid, Small Caps with Stellar 92.4% Surge

Stocks of Indian state-owned companies have experienced an unprecedented surge in FY24, outperforming both mid and small-cap stocks and marking a significant turnaround from previous pressures. The BSE PSU Index, reflecting public sector enterprises' performance, soared from 9,497 points to 18,274 points, achieving a remarkable gain of 92.4%. This surge is attributed to the government's accelerated capital expenditure, sector-specific factors, and investor optimism tied to anticipated political stability.

Key Drivers of the Bullish Momentum

The government's decision to increase the capital outlay by 11.1% to ₹11.11 lakh crore in the interim budget for FY24-25, equivalent to 3.4% of GDP, has played a crucial role in boosting PSU stocks. Additionally, the prospect of political stability, especially with the expected victory of the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has further bolstered investor confidence. A combination of strong order acquisitions and limited liquidity, primarily due to the government's significant stakeholding, has created a favorable supply-demand gap, propelling stock prices upward.

Standout Performers and Sector Highlights

PSU banks have shown robust performance in the first three quarters of FY24, with profits surging by 40% to ₹98,358 crore. This profitability is expected to lead to a dividend payout exceeding ₹15,000 crore. The railway sector, powered by the government's transformation focus, and the power sector, driven by increased demand, have also seen their stocks reaching record highs. Notably, the defence sector has benefited from increased budget allocations and initiatives aimed at enhancing domestic procurement.

Record Gains and Multibagger Returns

Out of the 56 stocks listed in the BSE PSU Index, 37 stocks, accounting for 66%, have delivered multibagger returns ranging between 100% and 460%. IRFC, HUDCO, and MRPL top the list with extraordinary gains, showcasing the lucrative opportunities within the PSU space. The remarkable financial performance of these companies underscores the sector's potential for generating significant returns for investors.

This phenomenal performance of PSU stocks in FY24 not only highlights the sectors' resilience and potential for growth but also underscores the critical role of government policies and market dynamics in shaping investment landscapes. As these companies continue to navigate challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities, the future of PSU stocks looks promising, offering intriguing prospects for investors and the broader economy.