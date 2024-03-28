FY24 IPO Boom: Promoters and Private Equity Benefit as Market Peaks

As the financial year 2024 draws to a close, the Indian Initial Public Offering (IPO) landscape has witnessed substantial growth, with promoters and private equity investors reaping significant benefits amid soaring market valuations. This year, the IPO market has not only seen an increase in the number of offerings but also a remarkable surge in investor enthusiasm, paving the way for a robust investment climate.

Record Fundraising and Investor Participation

In a noticeable uptrend, the financial year 2024 has been marked by a total of 76 Indian corporates raising an impressive ₹61,915 crore through IPOs, indicating a 19% increase from the previous fiscal year. Despite a reduction in the average deal size to ₹815 crore, the market's response has been overwhelmingly positive. Notably, 54 IPOs garnered a mega response, attracting subscriptions over 10 times their offer size. This period also saw an unprecedented rise in retail investor participation, with an average of 13.17 lakh applications per IPO, highlighting the deepening of the market. Furthermore, the average listing gain rose to 29%, with nearly two-thirds of the IPOs providing returns of over 10%, showcasing the lucrative nature of these investments.

Surge in SME Segment and Sectoral Diversity

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector witnessed a significant uptick in activity, with 200 SME IPOs amassing ₹5,838 crore, reflecting the sector's growing importance in the broader market ecosystem. The diversity of sectors tapping into the IPO market has been another highlight, ranging from technology and healthcare to consumer goods and manufacturing. This broad-based participation underscores the robust investor appetite and confidence in the Indian economy's growth prospects. Additionally, the market has seen a strong post-listing performance across the board, further fueling investor interest and market momentum.

Optimistic Outlook and Global Recognition

The positive trajectory of the IPO market is set against the backdrop of a buoyant Nifty 50 index, which surged 30% in FY24, with several stocks delivering returns over 100%. This bullish trend, coupled with upward revisions in India's GDP projections by global rating agencies, paints an optimistic future for the Indian market. The relocation of multinational corporations to India, seeking alternatives to China, has also contributed to this upbeat sentiment. With several companies in the pipeline awaiting regulatory approvals to launch their IPOs, the outlook for the coming year remains promising, further solidifying India's position on the global economic stage.

Reflecting on the developments of FY24, it is evident that the Indian IPO market has emerged stronger, fueled by a confluence of favorable factors including regulatory support, investor enthusiasm, and a resilient economy. As promoters and private equity players capitalize on the market peaks, the foundation is set for continued growth and innovation in the financial landscape, promising exciting opportunities for investors and companies alike.