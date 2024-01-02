en English
Business

Futures Trading on Chicago Board of Trade: A Snapshot of the Agricultural Economy

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Futures Trading on Chicago Board of Trade: A Snapshot of the Agricultural Economy

On a given Tuesday, the futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade for various commodities such as wheat, corn, oats, soybeans, soybean oil, and soybean meal painted a picture of fluctuating values and changing dynamics. The data provided, which included opening, high, low, and settling prices, along with the change in price for each commodity, served as an insightful snapshot of the current state of the agricultural economy.

A Dip in Inflation Expectations

The latest report from the Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer indicated that U.S. farmers’ inflation expectations have subsided, while overall producer sentiment changed little. The December barometer recorded a reading of 114, just one point lower than in November. Notably, farmers’ inflation expectations for the upcoming year were markedly lower than those reported a year ago for 2023.

Trends in Grain Prices

Grain prices faced moderate cuts to start the year, with corn and soybean prices each fading around 1.5% lower and some wheat contracts finishing with losses of more than 3%. Corn prices stumbled early during Tuesday’s session and were unable to mount any meaningful comeback by the close, resulting in a round of technical selling. Soybean prices followed other grains lower on Tuesday, closing with losses of more than 1.5% after the ensuing round of technical selling.

Shifts in the Global Market

Argentina’s total farm exports faded 51% lower year over year in 2023, and Iran issued an international tender to purchase up to 200,000 metric tons of soymeal from Argentina, Brazil, or India. In the week through December 26, large corn speculators wound down their net short position by 3,491 contracts to 183,898, while large soybean speculators increased their net short position by 8,906 contracts to reach 23,853.

The information presented in the report, which also showed estimated sales, the previous day’s sales and open interest figures, concluded with a call to action for readers to subscribe to local news updates. The Chicago Board of Trade reiterated that the material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Stock Markets United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

